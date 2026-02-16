Unlocking Luxury Private Jet Travel Up to 80% Off, EmptyLegFinder.aero Launches Across the U.S. and Canada,

New subscription marketplace aggregates 1,400+ empty leg flights, offering up to 70% savings through direct booking with verified operators.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Private aviation is no longer reserved for the ultra-wealthy. EmptyLegFinder .aero, a new digital marketplace launching across the United States and Canada this Monday, is transforming how travelers access private jet flights — offering savings of up to 80% off traditional charter prices.The platform aggregates hundreds of daily “empty leg” opportunities — discounted private jet flights that occur when aircraft reposition for their next booked trip. Instead of flying empty, these aircraft are now accessible to flexible travelers at a fraction of the usual cost.With more than 1,400 live empty leg listings at launch and over 200 new flights added daily from verified operators, EmptyLegFinder.aero is the first large-scale, user-focused marketplace designed specifically to empower end users with direct access to operators — without commissions or hidden markups.Private Jet Travel — Without the Private Jet Price Tag.An empty leg flight offers the exact same aircraft, crew, comfort, and privacy as a full-fare charter. The only difference is the price.A flight that might typically cost $20,000 could be available for as little as $4,000–$6,000, making private travel competitive with — and sometimes cheaper than — last-minute first-class commercial tickets.For professionals, entrepreneurs, families, and leisure travelers with flexible schedules, this represents a significant shift in accessibility.Key Benefits for U.S. and Canadian Travelers• Up to 80% SavingsAccess deeply discounted repositioning flights across North America and beyond.• Direct-to-Operator TransparencyFor a flat $30 monthly subscription, members can book flights and receive full operator details — including direct phone and email access — allowing travelers to negotiate and book directly. No commissions. No middlemen. No hidden fees.• One Aggregated MarketplaceInstead of searching multiple sites or contacting operators individually, users can browse a centralized inventory of live empty legs, filter by departure city, arrival, aircraft category, and travel date.• Verified Operators OnlyFlights are sourced from established, licensed charter operators, ensuring compliance and safety standards across the U.S. and Canada.Built for the End User“We built this platform with one person in mind: the traveler,” said Zaher Deir, Founder and CEO of Empty Leg Finder.“Private aviation should be about transparency and opportunity. We provide the data, we facilitate the connection, and we step aside. Our members book directly with operators, knowing they are securing the best possible value without inflated fees.”A Smarter Way to FlyEmptyLegFinder.aero is ideal for:• Business professionals needing rapid point-to-point travel• Families seeking stress-free vacation departures• Snowbirds traveling between U.S. and Canadian cities• Last-minute luxury travel planners• Flexible travelers looking for extraordinary valueBy choosing an empty leg, passengers avoid crowded terminals, lengthy security lines, and rigid airline schedules — all while flying on multi-million-dollar aircraft at dramatically reduced rates. Remember first come first served.Launching February 17, 2026Travelers across the United States and Canada can begin searching empty leg opportunities for free at:Membership subscriptions are available for those who wish to unlock full operator contact details and book directly.About EmptyLegFinder.aeroEmptyLegFinder.aero is a subscription-based private aviation marketplace dedicated to making private jet travel more accessible and affordable. By aggregating live empty leg flight data from verified operators into a single, searchable platform, the company connects flexible travelers with exceptional value. With a commission-free model and direct booking transparency, EmptyLegFinder.aero is redefining how North America flies private.

