THE FRNTAL Expands Music and Sports Divisions to Enhance Talent Positioning, Public Relations, and Brand Partnerships

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- THE FRNTAL, the global celebrity and talent management agency founded by Shery Lunardi, today announces the expansion of its dedicated Music and Sports Divisions.This initiative responds to surging global demand for bespoke, story-driven representation in music, sports, and crossover entertainment, complementing the agency’s recent strategic global expansion, including the establishment of a new headquarters in Dubai alongside established offices in Los Angeles, London, and Paris. THE FRNTAL has long excelled in blending high-level talent management with culturally relevant branding, public relations, and strategic partnerships.The enhanced Music and Sports Divisions will deliver specialized, next-level support for musicians, athletes, entertainers, and influencers, focusing on legacy-building in high-visibility, competitive industries.The expanded divisions emphasize three core pillars:Talent Positioning: Developing personalized, authentic strategies to shape public personas, refine image, and guide career trajectories for artists, athletes, and hybrid talents.Public Relations (PR): Providing sophisticated media strategy, editorial placements, crisis management, reputation refinement, digital amplification, multilingual campaigns, and cross-market placements to maintain narrative control and sustained relevance.Brand Partnerships: Curating authentic, high-value endorsements, sponsorships, collaborations, and licensing deals with global brands that align with clients’ values, trajectories, and cultural impact.“Our mission has always been to support clients with strategy and substance, architecting legacies rather than chasing headlines,” said Shery Lunardi, Founder and Director of THE FRNTAL. “As global demand rises for intentional representation at the intersection of music, sports, entertainment, and culture, this expansion allows us to deliver elevated impact.We’re equipping our roster with specialized expertise, international networks, multilingual capabilities, and opportunities to thrive across borders, whether launching albums, securing major athletic endorsements, or building enduring influence.”Key elements of the expansion include:Onboarding of specialized agents, PR strategists, and partnership experts with deep experience in music labels, professional sports, entertainment ecosystems, and premium brand campaigns.Enhanced capabilities for data-driven insights, influencer engagement, VIP access to global cultural events, cross-market media placements, and regional liaisons in key cultural capitals.New initiatives to support emerging talents through mentorship, content resources, exclusive networking, and tailored programs for growth in music and sports sectors.THE FRNTAL serves a selective elite roster of high-profile clients, including actors, models, musicians, entrepreneurs, athletes, thought leaders, and creators, benefiting from its hybrid model that interconnects fame, brand equity, and business success.This expansion deepens support for current clients while welcoming new talents seeking discreet, high-impact representation aligned with evolving industry dynamics and global markets.For talent representation inquiries, brand partnership opportunities, media requests, or further information, please contact:THE FRNTALEmail: info@thefrntal.comWebsite: www.thefrntal.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-frntal/ Instagram: @thefrntalprAbout THE FRNTALFounded by Shery Lunardi, THE FRNTAL is a global celebrity and talent management agency and creative public relations firm specializing in strategic representation, brand development, and legacy-building for high-profile individuals and brands in entertainment, music, sports, creative arts, and beyond. Services include celebrity and talent management, public relations and editorial media strategy, brand building and strategic partnerships, influencer and VIP access networking, publicity campaign development, and entertainment/business consulting.Headquartered in London, Los Angeles, Paris, and Dubai, THE FRNTAL operates with a global network of media and industry partners to deliver bespoke, intentional strategies across borders.

