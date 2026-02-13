Filmmaker Todd J. Stein Attaches Director Steven Feder and Casting Director Adrienne Stern The Final Fight Short Film

Steven Feder, Director of The Final Fight Adrienne Stern Casting Director The Final Fight Todd J. Stein, Writer of The Final Fight

The Final Fight, a powerful proof-of-concept inspired by true events, officially attached Steven Feder as Director and Adrienne Stern as Casting Director.

As our loved ones age, they become vulnerable. This is a story of real depth and consequence. Once I read the script, I was immediately drawn to it.” — Steven Feder, Director of The Final Fight

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Created by Todd J. Stein, the project is inspired by Stein’s father, Marvin Stein, who was placed under an unwarranted guardianship, a case that drew national attention in a 2021 New York Times cover story, “The Fight of This Old Boxer’s Life Was With His Own Family,” by journalist John Leland.Grounded in real lives and a subject that resonates with families across the country, The Final Fight is being developed as a prestige project, one that aims to bring awareness to an urgent and often overlooked crisis while delivering emotionally grounded, heartfelt storytelling with real impact.At the center of The Final Fight is an aging Golden Gloves boxing champion pulled into a brutal tug-of-war between his estranged son and his mafia-connected in-laws. When his son attempts to intervene, the situation spirals into a high-stakes struggle over guardianship, money, and control. As loyalties fracture and power quietly shifts behind closed doors, the story becomes an intimate reckoning with love, authority, and the consequences when moral certainty outpaces legal clarity, revealing how easily rescue can become erasure.“What drew me to The Final Fight is that it’s based on a true story about something that happens all too often,” said Feder. “As our loved ones age, they become vulnerable. This is a story of real depth and consequence. Once I read the script, I was immediately drawn to it,” said Steven Feder of the project.Casting Director Adrienne Stern emphasized the project’s actor-driven core. “What excites me about The Final Fight is how actor-driven it is. These aren’t symbolic roles, they’re lived-in, emotional characters inside a story that matters right now. It’s socially relevant while still giving actors real moments to shine,” Stern said. She added, “This isn’t just a film, it’s a story with real-world consequences, told through complex, human characters. I’m excited to bring this to actors who want to be part of something socially relevant and artistically serious.”The Final Fight is being developed as a short proof-of-concept with the express goal of launching a feature film, following the successful path of filmmaker Damien Chazelle, whose short version of Whiplash led to an Academy Award–winning feature, and Jim Cummings, whose short Thunder Road became a breakout independent success. Stein said, “My goal is for the short to function as both a calling card and a foundation: a contained, powerful chapter that proves the narrative, the cast, and the filmmaking approach, while opening the door to something much larger. The Final Fight is designed to grow into a feature because the story itself demands room, to fully explore the emotional cost, the systemic forces at play, and the long-term consequences for this family. The proof of concept is the first decisive step toward building a film with lasting impact. We look forward to going into the Festival Circuit to gain attention for the feature.”Stein has been developing the project for several years, carefully shaping the narrative to balance emotional intimacy with broader social impact. The film launched a Seed&Spark crowdfunding campaign to build early momentum and community engagement, accompanied by a concept sizzle reel that generated over 1,600 views in just a few weeks, signaling strong early audience interest.With Feder and Stern now attached, the project is entering a pivotal new phase. Casting is officially underway, with conversations beginning around lead and supporting roles. Stein sees this moment as essential to honoring the truth behind the story, noting that the film’s power lives in its performances.“I’m thrilled to have Steven and Adrienne attached to the proof of concept,” Stein said. “These are the kinds of creative collaborators who truly understand the power of this project. As we continue to gain national attention and we are signing on our our team, this feels like a meaningful step forward. We’re beginning to put together our list of talent and have strong ideas for the roles, reaching out to prestigious actors who we believe can elevate the lead performances that are so essential to this story.

The Final Fight Seed&Spark Campaign

