Frogtown Roofing Plus Announces Expanded Roof Repair Services in Toledo, OH

Maumee, Ohio – Frogtown Roofing Plus, a professional and licensed roofing company, is excited to announce it’s expanding its roof repair in Toledo, OH. The extensive range of services covers everything from leak protection and shingle replacement to storm damage repairs, offering the local community peace of mind and long-term property protection.

“For more than a decade, Frogtown Roofing Plus has been earning the trust and admiration of homeowners in the Toledo, Ohio, area with our exceptional roofing services,” said a spokesperson for Frogtown Roofing Plus. “In fact, we have earned numerous five-star reviews for our efforts. If you’re looking for a roofing company that will deliver worry-free solutions for your home, you’ve come to the right place.”

As a professional,highly rated roofer, Frogtown Roofing Plus specializes in roof replacement and repair. The company installs high-performance CertainTeed Integrity Roof Systems designed for long-lasting weather protection and backed by the manufacturer’s highest-credentialed certification, with Five-Star Warranty protection.

With a detailed process that includes a full roof inspection, a friendly and helpful product consultation, and an impeccable installation, some of the roof repair services by Frogtown Roofing Plus include:

Leak Detection: The roofing experts will thoroughly inspect not only the client’s roof but also the walls, ceilings, floors, and crawl spaces to ensure every leak is found and addressed.

Shingle Replacement: Over time, shingles can wear down or become loose, especially after heavy storms. This often leads to leaks and other roofing issues, but the team at Frogtown Roofing Plus can replace damaged shingles to keep a home safe, protected, and leak-free.

Flashing Repairs: Flashing is a flat, sheet-like material, usually metal, placed around chimneys and other roof features to help prevent leaks. Like shingles, flashing can become damaged over time, allowing water to seep in. The expert team can repair or replace a roof flashing to quickly stop leaks and keep a home protected.

Roof Vent Repairs: Today’s roofs often include several types of vents that control attic temperatures and let HVAC gases safely exit. Over time, these vents may start to leak. The Frogtown Roofing Plus team can repair roof vents to stop leaks and ensure a home stays protected.

Storm Damage Repairs: Hail, tornadoes, heavy rain, snow, and other severe weather can cause significant roof damage, leading to leaks and other issues. The team can inspect the damage and even help clients file a claim with their homeowner’s insurance.

“Taking care of repairs quickly prevents minor issues from turning into costly damage, helping your roof last longer and work the way it should for years to come. In the end, this can actually save you money by reducing the overall cost per year of your roof’s lifespan,” added the spokesperson for the company.

Frogtown Roofing Plus invites homeowners in Toledo, Ohio, to visit its website today to learn more about its roof repair services and receive a free estimate.

