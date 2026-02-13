Treemendous Tree Care LLC Announces Expanding Stump Grinding Services in Mount Clemens, MI

Clinton Township, MI – Treemendous Tree Care LLC, a local arborist serving Southeast Michigan with excellent tree trimming, pruning, and removal services, is happy to announce it’s expanding its Stump Grinding services in Mount Clemens, MI.

With a fully insured team of tree care experts and access to advanced equipment, Treemendous Tree Care’s stump grinding services offer homeowners and property managers a professional, reliable service that improves safety and the overall aesthetic of their property by fully removing a tree stump.

“While it is critical to remove any stumps left behind following tree removal, it is equally critical that you rely on true professionals to get the job done,” said a spokesperson for Treemendous Tree Care. “We have a team of stump-grinding professionals who have the tools, equipment, and expertise to get the job done correctly and safely!”

Committed to providing the best possible service to its customers, Treemendous Tree Care’s stump grinding service offers a process that gradually grinds the hard tree stump and roots into a pile of wood chips and dust, with the option to leave the finished stump either level with the surrounding soil or at a few inches below ground.

Removing potential trip hazards and eliminating refuge for pests and nuisance wildlife, the company’s service utilises top-of-the-line equipment that enables the team to not only offer an unmatched tree service but to do so safely and efficiently. To deliver Treemendous Tree Care’s renowned 100% satisfaction guarantee, the company will keep clients informed throughout the process and do everything possible to ensure they’re pleased with the final result.

“Whether you have one stump you need ground or 50, our expert team will carry out the work professionally, safely, and efficiently, so that you can get back to enjoying your property properly,” added the spokesperson for the company.

Treemendous Tree Care invites homeowners and property managers to visit its website to book a free estimate today.

About Treemendous Tree Care LLC

Founded and owned by Harry Houck in 2019, Treemendous Tree Care LLC is a local arborist serving Southeast Michigan with excellent tree trimming, pruning, and removal services. With an expert, licensed, and experienced team, home and business owners can count on Treemendous Tree Care for safe, reliable, and quick tree removal services.

To learn more about Treemendous Tree Care LLC and its expert Stump Grinding services in Mount Clemens, MI, please visit the website at https://treemendoustreecarellc.net/.

22832 Macomb Industrial Dr

Clinton Township

MI

United States

(248) 712-1572

https://treemendoustreecarellc.net/

