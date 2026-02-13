Stache Pictures Launches Worldwide Sales for SACRED EVIL with Archstone Entertainment on Board as Agent

Featuring Orlando Jones Featuring Sean Patrick Flanery & Tom Arnold

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stache Pictures has announced the launch of SACRED EVIL, the psychological horror feature set to begin worldwide sales at the European Film Market this month in Berlin. Archstone Entertainment is handling worldwide sales.Sacred Evil stars Sean Patrick Flanery, Tom Arnold, Mindy Sterling, and Orlando Jones, and is produced by James Thomas Flynn and Michael Bonenfant of Stache Pictures. Inspired by documented historical events, the film draws from classic horror traditions, blending psychological tension with themes of generational trauma and buried truth.“We grew up as huge fans of the horror genre - especially the slashers and thrillers of the ’90s and early 2000s that shaped our love of filmmaking,” said producers James Thomas Flynn and Michael Bonenfant. “Sacred Evil is very much a love letter to that era, embracing the fun, tension, and energy that made those films so memorable. It was important to us not only to bring production back to our hometown of Los Angeles, but also to make the filmmaking process and the moviegoing experience feel exciting again.”Flynn is a Los Angeles–based producer and leading union lighting designer whose credits include major studio features such as Avatar 2 & 3, Bombshell, Godzilla vs. Kong, Bullet Train, Black Adam, and Creed III, along with premium television series including Ted, Lucifer, The Orville, The Old Man, and the revival of The Muppet Show.Bonenfant brings extensive experience in brand partnerships and deal structuring, having previously worked with the Thompson family office behind Cross Creek Pictures, the production company responsible for films including Black Swan, Black Mass, The Trial of the Chicago 7, and others.“SACRED EVIL delivers elevated genre storytelling,” says Heather Brawley, Vice President of Marketing & Operations at Archstone Entertainment. “The fact that it's based on actual events adds an extra layer of intrigue, heightening the film’s psychological tension and classic horror sensibility for audiences worldwide.”Archstone’s EFM slate also includes Woozy, a psychological thriller starring Emile Hirsch; Cookbook for Southern Housewives, Michael Madsen’s final film; Chili Finger (John Goodman, Bryan Cranston, Judy Greer, Sean Astin), which screened for international buyers in Berlin; Saurus City (Dennis Quaid, Emma Roberts, Ron Perlman); and upcoming release Operation Taco Gary's (Simon Rex, Dustin Milligan, Brenda Song, Doug Jones, and Jason Biggs), which Chroma is releasing in theaters February 27th.Stache Pictures is a production company focused on developing bold, high-quality storytelling. Our team has decades of combined experience across production, fundraising, and strategic partnerships. Stache supports projects from concept through completion while aligning creative ambition with commercial viability.Additional festival appearances and release plans will be announced.Filmmakers and Cast available for interviews.Media Contact: JBJ@TheScarletAgency.com 917.512.3055

