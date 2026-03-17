CASABOT Appoints General Counsel and Engages Mishcon de Reya as AI-Home Platform Expands Internationally

Rob Flaws - Partner, Mishcon de Reya

As AI becomes embedded in the built environment, CASABOT strengthens its governance framework to support the global expansion of its AI-Home platform.

CASABOT is building a compelling vision for how AI can operate within the built environment. Establishing strong legal and governance frameworks early is key to supporting that global scale.” — Rob Flaws, Mishcon de Reya

ADGM, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CASABOT , the company building the AI-Home platform, today announced the appointment of Rob Flaws as General Counsel and the engagement of Mishcon de Reya to support the company’s legal and governance framework as it scales internationally.The appointment comes as CASABOT accelerates its expansion across Europe and the Middle East, working with real estate developers, hospitality groups, and enterprise technology partners seeking to embed artificial intelligence directly into the built environment.In his role as General Counsel, Flaws will oversee CASABOT’s global legal strategy, including corporate structuring, intellectual property protection, commercial agreements, and regulatory readiness across multiple jurisdictions. The engagement with Mishcon de Reya will support the company in strengthening the governance architecture required to scale an AI infrastructure platform across multiple markets.“AI will fundamentally reshape how buildings operate,” said Mario Schiano Lo Moriello, Founder and CEO of CASABOT. “Establishing strong legal and governance foundations early ensures we can scale the AI-Home platform responsibly as intelligence becomes embedded directly into real estate infrastructure.”Flaws added:“CASABOT represents an ambitious vision for how artificial intelligence can be integrated into the built environment. As the company expands its international footprint, developing robust legal and governance frameworks will be critical to supporting long-term growth.”CASABOT is developing the AI-Home platform; a privacy-first, locally intelligent environment designed to transform homes into autonomous systems capable of orchestrating thousands of connected devices. By processing intelligence directly within the home, CASABOT enables automation, resilience, and data privacy by design.With headquarters in Dubai and Swiss roots, CASABOT works with partners internationally to integrate AI-Home technology into residential and hospitality developments.About CASABOTCASABOTis building the AI-Home platform — a locally intelligent system that transforms connected homes into autonomous environments. Designed to operate as the fifth utility alongside electricity, water, internet, and television, CASABOT enables seamless orchestration of devices, services, and data within the home while prioritizing privacy, resilience, and reliability.About Mishcon de ReyaMishcon de Reya is an international law firm headquartered in London, advising clients across technology, real estate, private equity, and complex commercial matters. The firm supports high-growth companies, investors, and multinational organizations on corporate structuring, intellectual property, dispute resolution, and cross-border transactions.

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