Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,085 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 346,345 in the last 365 days.

NVBDC Announces the Keith King Golf Classic Supporting JROTC Scholarships

State Manager Program Director

NVBDC Board of Directors

Jim Cowper, Chair of the NVBDC Board of Directors.

Interim Chief Executive Officer

National corporate partners and veteran-owned businesses unite to fund scholarships for America’s future leaders.

Investing in JROTC cadets means investing in disciplined, service-driven leaders who will strengthen our workforce and communities for generations to come.”
— Dr. Sid E. Taylor
TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is proud to announce the NVBDC JROTC Keith King Golf Classic, taking place on Tuesday, June 22, 2026, at Paint Creek Country Club in Lake Orion.

This signature fundraising event honors the legacy of NVBDC Founder Keith King while raising critical scholarship funds to support the NVBDC JROTC Program an initiative dedicated to developing America’s next generation of leaders.

A Day with Purpose

Join us for a powerful day of networking, camaraderie, and community impact. The Keith King Golf Classic brings together corporate partners, service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses (SD/VOBs), and community leaders who share a commitment to investing in future leadership.
Proceeds from the event directly support scholarships for JROTC cadets empowering students to pursue higher education, career development, and continued service to their communities.

This event is more than a golf outing. It is a statement of support for discipline, leadership, and opportunity.

Corporate Sponsorship Opportunities

NVBDC is actively seeking corporate sponsors who want to demonstrate leadership in education, workforce development, and veteran engagement.
Sponsorship opportunities include:

● Prominent brand visibility among corporate decision-makers and veteran entrepreneurs
● On-course signage and event recognition
● Digital promotion and social media exposure
● Direct engagement with veteran-owned businesses and community stakeholders
● Alignment with a nationally recognized organization dedicated to veteran business success and youth leadership development

Corporate sponsors will be recognized as champions of future leaders.

Registration Now Open

Individual golfers and foursomes are encouraged to register early. Participants will enjoy a memorable day on the course while supporting a cause that strengthens our communities and future workforce.

Whether you are a corporate partner, veteran entrepreneur, or community advocate, your participation fuels scholarship funding and leadership development for deserving JROTC cadets.

Join Us. Support Our Future Leaders.
Tuesday, June 22, 2026
Paint Creek Country Club
Lake Orion, Michigan

To become a corporate sponsor or register to golf, visit: www.nvbdc.org/events

Together, we drive opportunity forward and invest in the leaders of tomorrow.

Paul Edelstein
National Veteran Business Development Council
email us here
+1 2487472392
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NVBDC Announces the Keith King Golf Classic Supporting JROTC Scholarships

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Military Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.