NVBDC Announces the Keith King Golf Classic Supporting JROTC Scholarships
National corporate partners and veteran-owned businesses unite to fund scholarships for America’s future leaders.
This signature fundraising event honors the legacy of NVBDC Founder Keith King while raising critical scholarship funds to support the NVBDC JROTC Program an initiative dedicated to developing America’s next generation of leaders.
A Day with Purpose
Join us for a powerful day of networking, camaraderie, and community impact. The Keith King Golf Classic brings together corporate partners, service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses (SD/VOBs), and community leaders who share a commitment to investing in future leadership.
Proceeds from the event directly support scholarships for JROTC cadets empowering students to pursue higher education, career development, and continued service to their communities.
This event is more than a golf outing. It is a statement of support for discipline, leadership, and opportunity.
Corporate Sponsorship Opportunities
NVBDC is actively seeking corporate sponsors who want to demonstrate leadership in education, workforce development, and veteran engagement.
Sponsorship opportunities include:
● Prominent brand visibility among corporate decision-makers and veteran entrepreneurs
● On-course signage and event recognition
● Digital promotion and social media exposure
● Direct engagement with veteran-owned businesses and community stakeholders
● Alignment with a nationally recognized organization dedicated to veteran business success and youth leadership development
Corporate sponsors will be recognized as champions of future leaders.
Registration Now Open
Individual golfers and foursomes are encouraged to register early. Participants will enjoy a memorable day on the course while supporting a cause that strengthens our communities and future workforce.
Whether you are a corporate partner, veteran entrepreneur, or community advocate, your participation fuels scholarship funding and leadership development for deserving JROTC cadets.
Join Us. Support Our Future Leaders.
Tuesday, June 22, 2026
Paint Creek Country Club
Lake Orion, Michigan
To become a corporate sponsor or register to golf, visit: www.nvbdc.org/events
Together, we drive opportunity forward and invest in the leaders of tomorrow.
