Lawyers Honored After Record $82.1 Million Amputation Verdict in Jefferson County

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A central Ohio trial lawyer has been honored by the Central Ohio Association for Justice following a record-setting $82.1 million jury verdict in a catastrophic trucking case in Jefferson County. George Sidiropolis , founder of The Injury Rights Law Firm, was recognized this week as a joint recipient of the organization’s Louisville Slugger Award, an annual honor presented to attorneys for outstanding advocacy on behalf of injured Ohioans. Sidiropolis accepted the award on behalf of his co-counsel attorneys Jonathan Bond, Jeff Bruzzese, Aaron DeShaw and Michael Leizerman.The award follows the verdict in Shank v. D.W. Dickey & Son, Inc., et al., in which a Jefferson County jury returned an $82,105,345.70 award to Michael J. Shank, a motorcyclist who suffered the traumatic amputation of his left arm and left leg after being struck by a commercial truck.The legal team argued that the crash and resulting catastrophic injuries were preventable and that the defendant’s conduct warranted substantial compensation to cover lifelong medical care, prosthetics, rehabilitation and other damages.According to court records and counsel, the verdict is the largest personal injury verdict in Jefferson County history and the largest trucking-related verdict on record in Ohio. Legal observers have also described it as one of the highest amputation verdicts in U.S. history.“The jury’s verdict reflects the seriousness of the harm and the importance of corporate accountability,” Sidiropolis said in a statement. “Our client demonstrated extraordinary courage throughout the litigation. The civil justice system worked exactly as it was designed to work.”The Louisville Slugger Award was presented Feb. 11 during COAJ’s membership luncheon in Columbus. The event featured remarks from Hon. Cynthia Ebner on the role of lawyers in safeguarding the rule of law and preserving the right to trial by jury.The Injury Rights Law Firm focuses on catastrophic injury, wrongful death and cases involving allegations of corporate misconduct and insurance company bad faith. The firm said it remains committed to representing individuals facing life-altering injuries and to advocating for access to the courts.For more information, contact Maia Goddard at [maia@injuryrightsfirm.com](mailto:1140 Main Street, 4th Floor, Wheeling, WV 26003) or (304) 233-7766.

