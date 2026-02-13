State disciplines health care providers (02-13-2026)

For immediate release: February 13, 2026 (26-025)

Contact: DOH Communications

Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nursing assistants, counselors).

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Click on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov).The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Clallam County

In December 2025 the Department of Health denied Amanda Renee Dorame’s (CG61597956) application for an agency affiliated counselor credential. In March 2023, Dorame was convicted of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance-fentanyl, a class B felony.

Douglas County

In January 2026 the Department of Health charged certified nursing assistant Erika Servin (NC60769621) with unprofessional conduct. Servin allegedly failed to comply with the terms and conditions of a January 2024 stipulation.

Lewis County

In January 2026 the Department of Health charged home care aide Hillary Drusilla Gregorich (HM61029086) with unprofessional conduct. In March 2025, Gregorich allegedly engaged in inappropriate physical contact with a patient and later admitted it occurred.

King County

In January 2026 the Department of Health charged certified nursing assistant Glenn A. Brooks (NC10085590) with unprofessional conduct. In July and September 2024, a client’s home visit found Brooks allegedly failed to maintain sanitary conditions, was absent during required visits, provided gastrostomy tube care without proper delegation and compromised client safety. Brooks’ authorization to provide delegated care was later rescinded.

In December 2025 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission denied Sabrina Danae Jackson’s (VB61681724) application for a pharmacy assistant credential. Between May 2019 and January 2024, Jackson was charged with and pleaded guilty to multiple offenses in Clark County, Nevada, including trespass, soliciting prostitution, resisting a public officer, domestic battery and possession of a controlled substance.

In February 2026 the Dental Quality Assurance Commission charged dentist Sam DK Kim (DE60127882) with unprofessional conduct after he allegedly failed to comply with the terms of a 2023 stipulation. In 2024, the department also received a complaint alleging Kim attempted to bill a patient for services not rendered.

In February 2026 the Department of Health charged Zhi Sheng Ling (AC00001812) with the unlicensed practice of acupuncture and notified him of its intent to issue a cease-and-desist order. Ling’s acupuncturist credential expired in November 2020, and he admitted to continuing to practice through October 2025.

In December 2025 the Department of Health granted Kenneth Lance Van Kooten’s (PR70055607) application for a certified peer support specialist credential with conditions and placed the credential on probation for four years. Between March 2020 and February 2025, Van Kooten was convicted of use or delivery of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; attempted theft of a motor vehicle, a class B felony; and obstructing public officers and third-degree theft, both gross misdemeanors.

Skagit County

In December 2025 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission denied Maia Comerford’s (VB61605726) application for a pharmacy assistant credential. Between December 2019 and March 2022, Comerford was convicted of first-degree driving under the influence and driving while license suspended, both gross misdemeanors. In June 2025, the department required Comerford to obtain a substance use evaluation and did not receive proof of compliance.

In December 2025 the Dental Quality Assurance Commission denied Earl B. Weisbrod’s (DE70043824) application for a dentist credential after he did not provide required proof of recent practice.

Snohomish County

In January 2026 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission and Alona Lynn D. Benitez (VA00057734) entered an agreed order that reinstated Benitez’s pharmacy technician credential and placed it on probation for at least one year. Benitez must comply with all terms and conditions of the order, including paying a $500 fine.