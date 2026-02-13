State disciplines health care providers (02-13-2026)
For immediate release: February 13, 2026 (26-025)
Contact: DOH Communications
Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700
OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.
The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nursing assistants, counselors).
Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Click on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov).The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.
Clallam County
In December 2025 the Department of Health denied Amanda Renee Dorame’s (CG61597956) application for an agency affiliated counselor credential. In March 2023, Dorame was convicted of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance-fentanyl, a class B felony.
Douglas County
In January 2026 the Department of Health charged certified nursing assistant Erika Servin (NC60769621) with unprofessional conduct. Servin allegedly failed to comply with the terms and conditions of a January 2024 stipulation.
Lewis County
In January 2026 the Department of Health charged home care aide Hillary Drusilla Gregorich (HM61029086) with unprofessional conduct. In March 2025, Gregorich allegedly engaged in inappropriate physical contact with a patient and later admitted it occurred.
King County
In January 2026 the Department of Health charged certified nursing assistant Glenn A. Brooks (NC10085590) with unprofessional conduct. In July and September 2024, a client’s home visit found Brooks allegedly failed to maintain sanitary conditions, was absent during required visits, provided gastrostomy tube care without proper delegation and compromised client safety. Brooks’ authorization to provide delegated care was later rescinded.
In December 2025 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission denied Sabrina Danae Jackson’s (VB61681724) application for a pharmacy assistant credential. Between May 2019 and January 2024, Jackson was charged with and pleaded guilty to multiple offenses in Clark County, Nevada, including trespass, soliciting prostitution, resisting a public officer, domestic battery and possession of a controlled substance.
In February 2026 the Dental Quality Assurance Commission charged dentist Sam DK Kim (DE60127882) with unprofessional conduct after he allegedly failed to comply with the terms of a 2023 stipulation. In 2024, the department also received a complaint alleging Kim attempted to bill a patient for services not rendered.
In February 2026 the Department of Health charged Zhi Sheng Ling (AC00001812) with the unlicensed practice of acupuncture and notified him of its intent to issue a cease-and-desist order. Ling’s acupuncturist credential expired in November 2020, and he admitted to continuing to practice through October 2025.
In December 2025 the Department of Health granted Kenneth Lance Van Kooten’s (PR70055607) application for a certified peer support specialist credential with conditions and placed the credential on probation for four years. Between March 2020 and February 2025, Van Kooten was convicted of use or delivery of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; attempted theft of a motor vehicle, a class B felony; and obstructing public officers and third-degree theft, both gross misdemeanors.
Skagit County
In December 2025 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission denied Maia Comerford’s (VB61605726) application for a pharmacy assistant credential. Between December 2019 and March 2022, Comerford was convicted of first-degree driving under the influence and driving while license suspended, both gross misdemeanors. In June 2025, the department required Comerford to obtain a substance use evaluation and did not receive proof of compliance.
In December 2025 the Dental Quality Assurance Commission denied Earl B. Weisbrod’s (DE70043824) application for a dentist credential after he did not provide required proof of recent practice.
Snohomish County
In January 2026 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission and Alona Lynn D. Benitez (VA00057734) entered an agreed order that reinstated Benitez’s pharmacy technician credential and placed it on probation for at least one year. Benitez must comply with all terms and conditions of the order, including paying a $500 fine.
Spokane County
In December 2025 the Dental Quality Assurance Commission denied Madison Fife’s (D161642592) application for a dental assistant credential. In November 2024, Fife was convicted of two counts of fourth-degree assault and one count of harassment, all gross misdemeanors.
In January 2026 the Examining Board of Psychology terminated the probation on John W. Fishburne’s (PY00003685) psychologist credential.
In January 2026 the Dental Quality Assurance Commission released dental assistant Sara Dawn Reed (D160090047) from the terms and conditions of her 2023 agreement and terminated monitoring.
Whatcom County
In December 2025 the Department of Health denied Trisha Marie Whetter’s (CO70041430) application for a substance use disorder professional trainee credential. In October 2020, Whetter’s nursing credential was indefinitely suspended after she failed to respond to the department’s statement of charges alleging diversion of controlled substances and recordkeeping issues.
Yakima County
In January 2026 the Department of Health charged respiratory care practitioner Virgil Louis Manche (LR61229871) with unprofessional conduct. In April 2023, Manche was convicted of one count of domestic violence–battery, a misdemeanor in Florida. The conviction was equivalent to fourth-degree assault–domestic violence, a gross misdemeanor, in Washington state.
Out of State
Virginia: In December 2025 the Department of Health denied Kerri Michelle Bicskei’s (LH61370814) application for a mental health counselor credential. In September 2025, the department suspended Bicskei’s license for five years for unprofessional conduct.
Note to Editors: Health care providers charged with unprofessional conduct have 20 days to respond to the Department of Health in writing. The case then enters the settlement process. If no disciplinary agreement can be reached, the case will go to a hearing.
Our website is your source for a healthy dose of information. Get updates by following us on social media.
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.