R2P DOORS URGES IMMEDIATE ACTION FOLLOWING FATAL SHOOTING AT SOUTH CAROLINA STATE UNIVERSITY

Two lives were lost at South Carolina State University last night.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- R2P Doors is calling for immediate action following Thursday night’s shooting at South Carolina State University that left two individuals dead and another injured.“As a South Carolina based company, we are committed to protecting the communities we call home,” said Tony Deering, Founder and CEO of R2P Doors. “R2P Bulletproof Doors provides practical, implementable solutions our schools need. Our doors are built to stop bullets and save lives in an attack. The question is whether leaders will act with the urgency this moment demands.”R2P designs and engineers bulletproof classroom doors built specifically to stop bullets and protect students and faculty during an armed assault. Designed to integrate seamlessly into school and university buildings, these doors create immediate, life saving barriers when seconds matter most. For parents, students, and faculty, this is about peace of mind.“As a mother, whether it is kindergarten or college, parents trust that when they drop their children off, they will be safe. That trust has to be backed by real protection. We cannot keep reacting after lives are lost. We need action now,” said Jennifer Greene, a representative of R2P Doors.R2P Doors is urging education administrators, state leaders, and policymakers to prioritize bulletproof classroom doors across campuses nationwide. R2P Doors stands ready to partner with school leaders to assess vulnerabilities and implement comprehensive safety solutions that protect students, faculty, and staff.About R2P DoorsR2P designs and engineers bulletproof classroom doors built from the ground up to repel more than 100 rounds of assault rifle fire while remaining light enough for a child to operate. The team behind R2P Doors has decades of experience protecting those in uniform and has been trusted to protect the highest levels of the U.S. federal government.

