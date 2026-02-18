Ace Chiropractic Expands to Phoenix with New State-of-the-Art Clinic

Dr. Simmons & Dr. Keys

Ace Chiropractic Expands Its Advanced Upper Cervical and Nervous System–Focused Care with New State-of-the-Art Phoenix Location

We want to ensure that everybody in the Phoenix metro area has access to the best and most prestigious upper cervical chiropractic care in the world.” — Dr. Keys & Dr. Simmons

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ace Chiropractic , a leader in advanced chiropractic and nervous system-focused care, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest clinic in Phoenix, Arizona. This expansion builds on the success of their Scottsdale location and brings the practice’s innovative, measurement-guided chiropractic services to the Phoenix community at 4530 E Shea Blvd, Suite 142, Phoenix, AZ 85028.Ace Chiropractic has earned a reputation for delivering gentle, evidence-based chiropractic care that goes beyond traditional adjustments. Their approach emphasizes specific analysis and personalized care plans designed to address the root causes of pain, neurological imbalance, and functional discomfort — without cracking, twisting, or popping.“At Ace Chiropractic, our mission is to help patients achieve lasting wellness through advanced techniques that support the nervous system and overall health,” said the team at Ace Chiropractic. “Opening a Phoenix clinic allows us to extend this mission to more individuals and families who are seeking natural, non-invasive solutions for migraines , vertigo, anxiety, back pain and other chronic conditions.”At both their Scottsdale and Phoenix clinics, Ace Chiropractic offers a range of specialized services, including:Functional Neurological Thermographic Analysis, a cutting-edge tool that assesses nervous system performance through skin temperature variations and guides precise treatment decisions.Upper Cervical Chiropractic Care, a gentle technique focusing on the top vertebrae to improve nervous system alignment and function.Comprehensive treatment for conditions such as neck and back pain, vertigo and dizziness, migraines and headaches, sports injuries, anxiety, and more.Patients at Ace Chiropractic receive an individualized care experience that begins with a detailed evaluation and uses measurable data to track progress over time. This personalized method helps ensure meaningful, long-term improvement in function and quality of life.The new Phoenix clinic is now open and welcoming appointments. To learn more or book a visit , residents can call (480) 672-3109.About Ace ChiropracticAce Chiropractic is dedicated to providing advanced, science-based chiropractic care to patients across Arizona. With a focus on nervous system health and personalized treatment strategies, Ace Chiropractic helps individuals overcome pain and dysfunction through gentle, precise chiropractic adjustment methods and state-of-the-art diagnostic technology.Contact:Ace Chiropractic4530 E Shea Blvd, Suite 142Phoenix, AZ 85028Phone: (480) 672-3109

