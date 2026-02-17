Earlier, Longer Mosquito and Tick Season Expected in Westchester and Rockland Counties, Local Expert Warns

Timothy Best, MSPH, BCE, Director of Training, Suburban Pest Control

When temperatures warm earlier, ticks begin questing sooner and mosquitoes complete their life cycles faster.” — Timothy Best, MSPH, BCE

YONKERS, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Residents across Westchester and Rockland Counties should prepare for an earlier and longer mosquito and tick season this year. Driven by warmer spring and summer conditions predicted by NOAA , these conditions will accelerate insect activity and extend exposure windows, according to Suburban Pest Control ’s Board Certified Entomologist, Timothy Best, MSPH, BCE Seasonal patterns already point to increased mosquito breeding and heightened tick activity, particularly in wooded suburban neighborhoods where humidity, rainfall, and wildlife traffic create ideal conditions for both pests.Of particular concern is the rise in Lyme disease and Alpha-gal syndrome (red meat allergy) risk during peak tick nymph season, as well as mosquito-borne illnesses linked to day-biting species common in residential areas.“When temperatures warm earlier, ticks begin questing sooner and mosquitoes complete their life cycles faster,” said Best. “That combination increases both the length of the season and the number of encounters homeowners are likely to experience. From a public health standpoint, it’s not something to ignore.”Best, who has more than two decades of experience in medical and structural entomology, notes that tick nymphs—responsible for the majority of Lyme and Alpha-gal syndrome disease transmission—are most active from mid-March through summer, while mosquito pressure typically peaks from June through September, often intensifying after rain events.“Many people don’t realize that simple landscape features—like dense groundcover, leaf litter, or standing water—can significantly raise exposure risk,” Best added. “Understanding how these pests behave is the first step in reducing their impact.”Suburban Pest Control, a family-owned company serving the New York region for more than 50 years, takes a science-driven, preventative approach to mosquito and tick management rooted in Integrated Pest Management (IPM). With a board-certified entomologist on staff, the company closely monitors seasonal trends to help homeowners stay ahead of emerging pest pressures.Timothy Best, MSPH, BCE is available for media interviews and expert commentary on mosquito and tick activity, disease risk, and seasonal prevention strategies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.