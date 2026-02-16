Alume Appoints Daniel Bradbury as Exec. Chair; Welcomes Dr. Geoffrey Ling & Dr. Craig Venter to Strategic Advisory Board

Alume appoints Daniel Bradbury as Exec. Chair and adds Drs. Geoffrey Ling and Craig Venter, advancing fluorescence from Nobel discovery to Precision Surgery®

Alume brings together Nobel-winning science and disciplined clinical execution. I’m excited to help guide the company through this pivotal stage of regulatory advancement and market readiness.” — Daniel M. Bradbury

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alume Biosciences, a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing precision imaging agents for surgery, today announced the appointment of Mr. Daniel M. Bradbury as Executive Chair of its Board of Directors. Mr. Bradbury, who has served as a member of Alume’s Board, was recently elected to the Executive Chair position to guide the company through its next phase of regulatory advancement, strategic growth, and commercialization. The company also announced the appointments of Dr. Geoffrey Ling and Dr. Craig Venter to its Strategic Advisory Board, further strengthening its scientific and translational leadership.Alume’s platform represents the clinical evolution of fluorescence science. Decades ago, the late Nobel Laureate Dr. Roger Y. Tsien transformed biomedical research by pioneering fluorescent proteins that allowed scientists, for the first time, to visualize living cells and biological processes in real time. His work fundamentally changed how researchers understood biological processes.Alume is extending that legacy beyond the laboratory and into the operating room. Co-invented by Dr. Tsien, Alume’s technology applies fluorescence not as a research tool, but as a precision surgical technology enabling real-time visualization of critical anatomy. The fluorescence technology that was used to illuminate molecular pathways in a lab is now transformed to illuminate critical structures during surgery.“Roger believed deeply that his scientific efforts should ultimately serve patients,” said Dr. Quyen Nguyen, Founder and CEO of Alume Biosciences. “Our mission is to carry that vision forward, to translate fluorescence from a discovery platform into a clinical tool that helps surgeons operate with greater precision.”Mr. Bradbury brings extensive experience leading biotechnology companies through pivotal development, regulatory milestones, and commercialization. Notably, he served as President and CEO of Amylin Pharmaceuticals, leading the company through multiple product approvals and its eventual acquisition by Bristol Myers Squibb for approximately $7 billion. A seasoned governance leader in the life sciences industry, Dan serves as Chairman of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTL) and Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQ), and as a Director of Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VANI). He also serves on the boards of a number of private companies and philanthropic organizations. As Executive Chair, he will work closely with the leadership team to align corporate strategy with the company’s scientific momentum.“Alume exemplifies the full arc of innovation beginning with Nobel Prize–winning discovery science and advancing through disciplined translational development,” said Mr. Bradbury. “I am honored to help guide the company at this inflection point to the next phase of strategic growth and commercialization.”The expansion of Alume Biosciences’ Scientific Advisory Board further reinforces this translational trajectory.Dr. Geoffrey Ling, a retired U.S. Army Colonel and neurocritical care physician at Johns Hopkins and founding director of DARPA’s Biological Technologies Office, specializes in moving medical breakthroughs from concept to high-stakes clinical application. Dr. Ling, who also served as Assistant Director for Medical Innovation in the Obama White House and is the CEO of On Demand Pharmaceuticals, brings unparalleled expertise in moving medical breakthroughs from high-stakes concepts into real-world operational practice. His expertise in translating breakthrough technologies into operational practice aligns closely with Alume’s mission.Dr. Craig Venter, a pioneering genomic scientist and entrepreneur, brings unparalleled experience in scaling transformative platforms that redefine fields of medicine. A world-renowned genomic pioneer and recipient of the National Medal of Science, Dr. Venter is celebrated for leading the first sequence of the human genome and creating the first synthetic bacterial cell. His experience scaling transformative platforms will provide strategic insight as Alume expands its nerve-targeting pipeline.“These appointments reflect our belief that transformative science requires equally transformative leadership,” said Dr. Nguyen. “From foundational fluorescence discovery to surgical application, we are building on a legacy of innovation so that patients everywhere benefit.”

