IntellectAbility Supports Stronger IDD Health Care in Illinois Through CE-Approved QIDP Training

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Illinois continues advancing efforts to strengthen services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), IntellectAbility is supporting professionals and providers with education designed to improve outcomes, reduce risk, and promote person-centered care.Several IntellectAbility courses have been approved for Qualified Intellectual Disabilities Professional (QIDP) continuing education (CE) in Illinois, expanding opportunities for practical, evidence-based learning across the state.Providers and professionals throughout Illinois are navigating evolving system demands, workforce challenges, and budget considerations. In this environment, prevention-focused training and strong clinical decision-making support organizations in delivering safe, effective care. Illinois’ continuing education-approved courses from IntellectAbility are designed to equip QIDPs and support professionals with tools to identify health risks earlier, strengthen person-centered practices, and help prevent avoidable adverse outcomes.“IntellectAbility is passionate about empowering the IDD workforce with the training and tools they need to improve health, safety, and quality of life for the people they support,” said Dr. Craig Escudé, President of IntellectAbility. “These Illinois CE approvals highlight the value of prevention and person-centered care, and help ensure that QIDPs across the state are equipped with practical, data-informed education that supports both better outcomes and more sustainable care.”Illinois-Approved QIDP Continuing Education CoursesIn Illinois, the following IntellectAbility courses have been approved for QIDP continuing education: Fatal Five for Case Managers — 7 CEs Actions Speak Louder Than Words — 0.75 CEs Virtual Person-Centered Thinking Training — 18 CEsThese continuing education approvals are specific to Illinois and apply only to QIDPs earning CEs within the state; continuing education requirements and approval processes vary by state.Advancing Quality, Prevention, and Person-Centered CareIntellectAbility’s training programs focus on proactive risk identification, person-centered thinking, and practical application in real-world settings. By supporting the professional workforce with evidence-based education, providers are better positioned to enhance safety, improve health outcomes, and deliver care that reflects what matters most to the people they support.IntellectAbility remains committed to working alongside Illinois providers, professionals, and stakeholders to strengthen IDD health care through prevention, education, and data-informed practices.About IntellectAbilityIntellectAbility improves the health, safety, and quality of life for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities through evidence-based tools, training, and person-centered practices. To learn more, visit www.ReplacingRisk.com

