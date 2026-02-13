McCready Law Welcomes Trial Lawyer Donald R. McGarrah as Partner

Chicago, Illinois – McCready Law today announced that trial lawyer Donald R. “Don” McGarrah has joined the firm as a partner, further strengthening its trial bench in catastrophic personal injury and complex commercial litigation.

McGarrah has practiced for more than 35 years, serving as lead trial counsel in state and federal courts in 38 states on a broad range of complex civil matters. His work has included catastrophic personal injury, product liability, trucking and construction cases, commercial litigation and property subrogation, as well as numerous multimillion-dollar settlements and verdicts, and he has received awards for his trial work.

McGarrah is admitted to practice in Illinois and has secured pro hac vice admission in courts across 38 states, giving him the rare ability to lead complex litigation nationwide while anchoring his practice in the Midwest. His trial-focused approach, built on decades of securing multimillion-dollar verdicts and settlements, positions him to take on the most challenging personal injury cases that demand hands-on, complex trial experience.

“I’ve always believed that injured people deserve lawyers who are willing to take their cases into the courtroom,” McGarrah said. “McCready Law has built a reputation for doing the hard work, and joining this team lets me fight for verdicts that can change an injury victim’s future.”

McGarrah earned his law degree from Saint Louis University School of Law and his bachelor’s degree from Spring Hill College. He is admitted to practice in Illinois and has appeared pro hac vice in courts around the country.

“Don has tried high-stakes cases across the country and is an absolute impact player on every case he handles,” said Michael McCready, founder and managing partner of McCready Law. “Our clients will benefit from his ability to explain complex issues in a way anyone can understand.”

Founded in 1999, McCready Law is a Chicago-based personal injury firm that represents clients in Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Minnesota and Michigan in matters including motor vehicle crashes, premises liability, medical malpractice, product liability and other serious injury claims.

For more information about McGarrah or McCready Law’s services, visit https://mccreadylaw.com/.

