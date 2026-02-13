Radiant Autism Center Co-Founder Bobby Whitney Joins Board of The Owen Foundation

Radiant Autism Center co-founder Bobby Whitney joins The Owen Foundation board to expand autism advocacy and family support in Texas.

Our mission is to make autism care more accessible, more personal, and more empowering for families across Texas.” — Bobby Whitney

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radiant Autism Center proudly announces that co-founder Bobby Whitney has been appointed to the Board of The Owen Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals and families impacted by autism and developmental challenges. This appointment reflects Whitney’s ongoing commitment to expanding access to ethical, high quality autism care and strengthening resources available to families across Texas.The Owen Foundation works to improve opportunities, support systems, and advocacy efforts for children and families navigating autism and related developmental needs. Whitney’s appointment represents a meaningful alignment between the Foundation’s mission and Radiant Autism Center’s dedication to compassionate, clinically excellent Applied Behavior Analysis therapy “Families facing an autism diagnosis deserve more than services. They deserve clarity, compassion, and real support,” said Bobby Whitney, Co-Founder of Radiant Autism Center. “Serving on The Owen Foundation board allows me to extend our mission beyond our clinics and advocate for meaningful resources that help children and families truly thrive.”Expanding Advocacy for Families in North DFW:Radiant Autism Center was founded in 2020 with the goal of raising the standard of autism care in North Dallas–Fort Worth . What began as one small clinic with two employees has grown into four locations and a team of more than 140 professionals dedicated to helping children build communication, social, and life skills.Whitney’s involvement with The Owen Foundation reflects Radiant Autism Center’s broader commitment to community leadership. Through this board role, he will contribute to strategic planning, awareness initiatives, and efforts designed to increase access to diagnostic clarity, evidence-based therapy, and family education.Families navigating autism often face overwhelming challenges, including long waitlists, confusing insurance processes, inconsistent care models, and limited access to high quality providers. Radiant Autism Center was built specifically to address these pain points.What Radiant Autism Center Provides for Families:Radiant Autism Center offers clinically led, family focused ABA therapy and autism diagnostic services for children ages 18 months to 12 years. The center is known for making therapy more personal, accessible, and collaborative.Services include:ABA TherapyPersonalized, research-based behavioral therapy designed to strengthen communication, emotional regulation, social interaction, and daily living skills. Therapy is available in clinic and home settings, with individualized treatment plans tailored to each child’s strengths and developmental goals.ADOS-2 Autism TestingIn-house diagnostic evaluations using the gold standard ADOS-2 assessment tool. These evaluations provide families with clarity, direction, and confidence in understanding their child’s needs.Parent and Family SupportWeekly collaboration sessions, caregiver training, and ongoing guidance to empower parents with practical tools to support their child at home.Radiant Autism Center accepts Medicaid and major insurance providers, addressing one of the most significant barriers families encounter when seeking autism services.Solving the Real Problems Families Face After Diagnosis:An autism diagnosis can bring uncertainty, fear, and frustration. Many parents describe feeling overwhelmed by fragmented information and disconnected providers. Radiant Autism Center was intentionally designed to eliminate those gaps.The organization focuses on:Fast intake processes that reduce long waiting periodsClear and consistent communication with familiesEthical, clinically led care guided by experienced BCBAsTruly individualized treatment plansA supportive environment that feels personal and welcomingRadiant Autism Center believes families should not have to navigate this journey alone. The center exists to walk hand in hand with parents through every stage, from diagnosis through developmental milestones.“Parents are not just looking for therapy. They are looking for hope and partnership,” Whitney added. “Our responsibility is to make sure families feel supported, informed, and confident every step of the way.”A Shared Commitment with The Owen Foundation:The Owen Foundation shares a commitment to advocacy, awareness, and practical support for families impacted by autism. By joining the board, Whitney brings both operational leadership and firsthand insight into the evolving needs of families in Texas.His appointment signals continued collaboration between clinical providers and nonprofit organizations working to improve autism resources statewide. Together, Radiant Autism Center and The Owen Foundation aim to strengthen community education, expand access to diagnostic clarity, and advocate for ethical, high quality care.Radiant Autism Center’s Continued Growth in Texas:Radiant Autism Center continues to expand in response to growing demand for individualized autism services in North DFW. The organization’s growth has been driven not by scale alone, but by a commitment to raising the bar for ethical, family centered ABA therapy.Each child at Radiant receives a customized care plan designed around their specific strengths and needs. Parents remain deeply involved through weekly collaboration sessions and ongoing communication with clinical staff.By combining compassionate care with clinical excellence, Radiant Autism Center helps children build skills that foster independence, confidence, and long term success.About Radiant Autism Center:Radiant Autism Center provides clinically led ABA therapy, ADOS-2 autism diagnostic testing, and family support services for children ages 18 months to 12 years in North Dallas–Fort Worth, Texas. Founded in 2020, Radiant has grown to four locations and more than 140 professionals committed to ethical, individualized autism care. The center accepts Medicaid and major insurance providers and is dedicated to helping every child shine.About The Owen Foundation:The Owen Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting families impacted by autism and developmental challenges through advocacy, community resources, and strategic partnerships.

