Free Outdoor Activity for BC Families This Long Weekend

Family Day is a perfect opportunity to try something new together outdoors.” — Kirsten Ovstaas, BC Bird Trail

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With Family Day weekend approaching, families across BC are looking for budget-friendly activities to get outdoors together. The BC Bird Trail is highlighting birdwatching as an easy, accessible option that requires no special equipment or experience—and this year, families can participate in a global bird count happening the same weekend.Locations across the province offer family-friendly trails and viewing areas perfect for a morning or afternoon outing. George C. Reifel Migratory Bird Sanctuary in Delta, Maplewood Flats Conservation Area in North Vancouver, and Somenos Marsh Wildlife Refuge near Duncan feature accessible boardwalks suitable for young children and strollers.No experience necessary"Family Day is a perfect opportunity to try something new together outdoors. Birding is one of those activities where kids often spot things adults miss—they're naturally curious and observant," says Kirsten Ovstaas, Project Manager with the BC Bird Trail. "Whether families spend 15 minutes in their neighbourhood park or make a day trip to a sanctuary, it's quality time together in nature."No special equipment is required. Families can use binoculars if they have them, or simply watch birds with the naked eye. Common winter birds across BC include Anna's Hummingbirds, Black-capped Chickadees, Dark-eyed Juncos, and various waterfowl at local parks, beaches, and nature reserves.In addition, the Great Backyard Bird Count runs February 13-16, inviting participants to submit their bird observations online as part of a global citizen science project. The BC Bird Trail website offers beginner resources including identification tips, family-friendly location guides, and advice for birding with children."We hear from families who started birding during the pandemic and have made it a regular weekend activity. It's free, it gets everyone off screens, and there's always something new to discover," adds Ovstaas.Many birding locations feature accessible boardwalks and viewing platforms that accommodate strollers and wheelchairs, making them ideal for families with young children or mobility considerations.For Family Day activity ideas and birding locations across BC, visit bcbirdtrail.ca.About BC Bird Trail:Launched in September 2020, the BC Bird Trail is a leading resource for birdwatching information across British Columbia. Whether you’re a novice birder or a seasoned enthusiast, the BC Bird Trail offers comprehensive information on attractions, activities, and accommodations while promoting sustainability, mindfulness, and conservation. The program is funded by Destination BC and supported by partners including Birds Canada, Indigenous Tourism BC, and Tourism Richmond.For more information, visit bcbirdtrail.ca.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.