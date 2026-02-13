Bentley Rancho Mirage Celebrates Global Launch Of New Bentley Continental GT S And GTC S

Bentley Rancho Mirage Bentley Continental Bentley Continental Bentley Continental

RANCHO MIRAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bentley Rancho Mirage , part of the indiGO Auto Group , proudly announces the arrival of the newly unveiled Bentley Continental GT S and Continental GTC S, two models that redefine sporting luxury with dramatic presence, cutting-edge performance, and unmistakable Bentley craftsmanship.“The new Continental GT S and GTC S perfectly capture Bentley’s ability to merge dramatic design, advanced technology, and extraordinary performance,” said Elena Ramirez, General Manager of Bentley Rancho Mirage. “We’re thrilled to bring these remarkable vehicles to the Coachella Valley and to our clients who expect the very best in luxury grand touring.”The fourth-generation Continental GT S models are the fastest and most powerful to carry the S badge. At the heart of the new GT S and GTC S is Bentley’s advanced High Performance Hybrid powertrain, producing an astonishing 680 PS and 930 Nm of torque—a significant increase of 130 PS and 160 Nm over the previous generation S models. When fully deployed, this powerhouse propels the Continental GT S from 0–60 mph in just 3.3 seconds, with a top speed of 190 mph, making it one of the most exhilarating grand tourers Bentley has ever built.Paired with the Bentley Performance Active Chassis, derived from the Continental GT Speed, the S specification delivers enhanced agility, sharper handling, and a more engaging driving experience. Despite its thrilling performance credentials, the hybrid system also offers up to 50 miles of pure electric driving, showcasing Bentley’s commitment to sustainable luxury without sacrificing excitement.A newly tuned sports exhaust system amplifies the character of the 4.0-liter crossplane V8, delivering a rich, emotive soundtrack that matches the vehicle’s commanding performance. The result is a driving experience that is both visceral and refined—true to Bentley’s grand touring heritage.Visually, the Continental GT S and GTC S make a striking statement. Exterior highlights include the Blackline Specification, Precision Design headlamps, and distinctive 22-inch ten-spoke wheels, all contributing to a confident, athletic stance. Inside, the cabin reflects the model’s sporting intent with exclusive color splits, Dinamica inserts, and Piano Black veneer as standard, blending luxury with a modern, performance-driven aesthetic.Bentley Rancho Mirage is located at 71387 Hwy 111, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270. Hours of operation are Monday-Saturday, 9:00am to 5:00pm. For more information visit https://www.bentleyofranchomirage.com/ About indiGO Auto Group:indiGO Auto Group is the destination for everyone who shares a passion for automobiles, providing unique access to brands we dream to drive, with experiences, insights, and connections for fellow enthusiasts that inspire and reward owners. indiGO Auto Group represents 30 franchised dealerships and service centers in 10 United States markets, including Houston, Texas, Little Rock, Arkansas, St. Louis, Missouri and Fort Collins, Colorado plus Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, Riverside, Redwood City, San Francisco and Marin County, California. Dealership destinations include Porsche Sugar Land; Porsche and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars North Houston; Lamborghini and McLaren Houston; Porsche and Cavallino Rosso St. Louis; Porsche Little Rock; Porsche Service Center Chesterfield; Porsche Fort Collins; Porsche San Francisco; Ferrari Silicon Valley; Porsche, Audi, and Volkswagen Marin; Jaguar and Land Rover Riverside; Porsche, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Genesis and Hyundai of Palm Springs; Bentley, Rolls- Royce Motor Cars, Aston Martin, McLaren, Lamborghini, Jaguar, Land Rover, Audi and Rimac of Rancho Mirage. indiGO Auto Group also operates the state-of-the- art indiGO Performance & Experience Center in Thermal, California, offering multiple dynamic track experiences. For more information, visit indigoautogroup.com

