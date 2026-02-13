Darlene Zschech Releases ’Shout to the Lord (All The Earth)’ with Ingrid Rosario and Ana Paula Valadão

“Shout To The Lord (All The Earth)" Cover Ingrid Rosario, Ana Paula Valadão, Darlene Zschech

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australian worship leader and songwriter Darlene Zschech releases a powerful new recording, “Shout To The Lord (All The Earth),” featuring Ana Paula Valadão and Ingrid Rosario with Integrity Music. The release unites voices that helped carry one of the most influential worship songs of all time across nations and languages, with this version featuring all three languages of English, Spanish, and Portuguese. “Shout To The Lord (All The Earth)” is available now on all streaming platforms, here. Zschech is perhaps best known for writing the worship anthem “Shout to the Lord,” which has been sung by millions worldwide and translated into more than 20 languages. Originally written in 1993 during a season of personal financial struggle and discouragement, the song was inspired by Psalms 96 and 100 and composed in just 20 minutes on an out-of-tune piano. The song was recorded in 1994 and became a global worship standard. Over the past three decades, “Shout to the Lord” has received multiple Dove Award nominations and has become a defining expression of congregational worship.Ana Paula Valadão and Ingrid Rosario were among the earliest international voices to carry the song beyond English-speaking audiences—Valadão introducing it to Portuguese-speaking churches in 1998, and Rosario to Spanish-speaking congregations in 1999. Their collaboration on “Shout To The Lord (All The Earth)” reflects both their historic connection to the song and its enduring impact.This new release celebrates more than 30 years since the song was written, offering a fresh expression that highlights the shared language of worship. “Shout To The Lord (All The Earth)” portrays unified praise across cultures, echoing the biblical vision of every tongue lifting one voice in worship.More than a re-recording, the release stands as a testament to God’s work around the world and a rallying call for the global church to praise together.ABOUT DARLENE ZSCHECH: Darlene Zschech is an acclaimed Australian composer, worship leader, pastor, author, and speaker who helped pioneer the modern worship movement in the Church from the 1990s onwards. Her song “Shout to the Lord” is just one example of the breadth of her artistry, reaching Christ followers worldwide and in many languages. She has been recognized with multiple awards and the achievement of 16 Gold and one Platinum ARIA album. Darlene’s passion for serving God and people led her to pastor Hope Unlimited Church (HopeUC) alongside her husband, Mark, and to initiate HOPE: Global, a nonprofit organization bringing hope to people through education in many countries across Africa and Asia. She is also the author of six books, seeking to mentor and serve other artists and leaders. Through it all, family remains the highest priority, as she explains: “First and foremost, I am a woman who simply and wholeheartedly loves Christ, and serves Him through loving my family, serving the church, and speaking up for those who cannot speak for themselves.”ABOUT INTEGRITY MUSIC: Integrity Music is part of the Cook Media Global family, a nonprofit global resource provider serving the Church with life-transforming materials. With offices in both the US and the UK, Integrity Music, based in Franklin, Tenn., and Brighton, East Sussex, is committed to bringing songs that magnify the name of Jesus to the Church and its leaders worldwide. https://www.integritymusic.com/

