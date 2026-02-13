Shapiro Administration Invests Nearly $5 Million to Support Sporting Events All Across Pennsylvania, Further Strengthening the Commonwealth’s Tourism Industry 

Since day one of his Administration, Governor Josh Shapiro has invested in the Commonwealth’s $83.9 billion tourism industry to support high-quality jobs for Pennsylvanians, grow our economy, and attract more visitors to Pennsylvania. The Shapiro Administration supports events across the Commonwealth, including the MLB All-Star Game, 2026 FIFA World Cup, 2026 State Games of America in State College, 2026 Banana Ball World Tour, and more.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced a nearly $5 million investment in 15 sporting events across Pennsylvania through DCED’s Sports Marketing and Tourism Program. These grants are helping attract more visitors to Pennsylvania and supporting major events like the 2026 Major League Baseball All Star Game and 2026 FIFA World Cup, both in Philadelphia, and the 2026 PGA Championship in Newtown Square. The grants also support other exciting and impactful events like the 2026 State Games of America in State College, the 2026 USCAA Small College Baseball and Softball World Series in Dubois, and 2026 Banana Ball World Tour, hosted by the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs in Allentown.

The Sports Marketing and Tourism Program was created to attract high-quality, amateur, and professional sporting and e-sports events to Pennsylvania. The program capitalizes on the influx of tourism that comes with hosting a major national or international event, which can increase sales for both large and small businesses in the surrounding area and in turn boost the regional economy.

“This year, Pennsylvania is hosting a wide variety of exciting sporting events all across the state — events that will bring millions of visitors, generate significant economic impact, and support jobs and businesses across the Commonwealth,” said Secretary Siger. “We’re ready to welcome fans from around the globe and ensure their experience keeps them coming back again and again. From top-tier sports and major events to award-winning restaurants, world-class outdoor recreation, and the historic sites that tell America’s story, Pennsylvania offers visitors more ways to explore, spend, and stay longer. That’s what makes us the Great American Getaway, and we look forward to showcasing everything our Commonwealth has to offer.”

The Sports Marketing and Tourism Program grants were awarded to the following:

Allegheny County : $120,000 to Visit Pittsburgh for facility installations to support Pittsburgh’s bid as a host site for the Rugby World Cup 2031 and 2033.

: $120,000 to Visit Pittsburgh for facility installations to support Pittsburgh’s bid as a host site for the Rugby World Cup 2031 and 2033. Beaver County : $175,000 to M7 Sports Inc. for the M7 Sports Pittsburgh – Indoor Track Championships. This project will provide Beaver County with a state-of-the-art indoor track & field facility capable of hosting championships and events at all levels, expanding the M7 Sports Pittsburgh facility in Aliquippa.

: $175,000 to M7 Sports Inc. for the M7 Sports Pittsburgh – Indoor Track Championships. This project will provide Beaver County with a state-of-the-art indoor track & field facility capable of hosting championships and events at all levels, expanding the M7 Sports Pittsburgh facility in Aliquippa. Centre County : $130,000 to the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau for 2026 State Games of America. This is a national Olympic-style amateur multi-sport competition held July 24 through August 2, 2026, at Penn State University in State College.

: $130,000 to the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau for 2026 State Games of America. This is a national Olympic-style amateur multi-sport competition held July 24 through August 2, 2026, at Penn State University in State College. Chester County : $27,000 to the Chester County Conference and Visitors Bureau for the 2025 United States Gaelic Athletic Association (USGAA) National Finals at the Greater Chester Valley Sports Association in Malvern, PA.

: $27,000 to the Chester County Conference and Visitors Bureau for the 2025 United States Gaelic Athletic Association (USGAA) National Finals at the Greater Chester Valley Sports Association in Malvern, PA. Clearfield County : $53,000 to the United States Collegiate Athletic Association for the 2026 USCAA Small College World Series, collegiate national championships featuring softball and baseball tournaments in Dubois.

: $53,000 to the United States Collegiate Athletic Association for the 2026 USCAA Small College World Series, collegiate national championships featuring softball and baseball tournaments in Dubois. Delaware County : $180,000 to the United States Golf Association (USGA) for the 2026 U.S. Amateur Golf Championship at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore. Merion Golf Clube has hosted 19 USGA championship events dating back to 1904. This is the most USGA championship events hosted by a single course in the country. $600,000 to the PGA Tournament Corporation, Inc., for fees associated with hosting the 2026 PGA Championship in May 2026 at Aronimink Gold Club in Newtown Square.

: $180,000 to the United States Golf Association (USGA) for the 2026 U.S. Amateur Golf Championship at the Merion Golf Club in Ardmore. Merion Golf Clube has hosted 19 USGA championship events dating back to 1904. This is the most USGA championship events hosted by a single course in the country. Erie County : $51,000 to the Visit Erie (Erie Sports Commission) for the 2025 County Commissioners Association Women’s Division II Tip-Off Classic. The Tip-Off Classic is a premier national basketball tournament that was held in Pennsylvania for the first time in early November 2025, hosted by the Erie Sports Commission, Gannon University and PennWest Edinboro University.

: $51,000 to the Visit Erie (Erie Sports Commission) for the 2025 County Commissioners Association Women’s Division II Tip-Off Classic. The Tip-Off Classic is a premier national basketball tournament that was held in Pennsylvania for the first time in early November 2025, hosted by the Erie Sports Commission, Gannon University and PennWest Edinboro University. Lehigh County : $100,000 to the United States Golf Association (USGA) for the 2026 U.S. Junior Amateur Golf Championship at the Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem. Since 1948, three USGA Junior Amateurs have been hosted in Pennsylvania.

$23,000 to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs to host the 2026 Banana Ball World Tour at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown for up to three nights in the summer of 2026. $50,000 to the PPL Center for the 2028 Men’s Division 1 Hockey Regionals at the PPL Center in Allentown.

: $100,000 to the United States Golf Association (USGA) for the 2026 U.S. Junior Amateur Golf Championship at the Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem. Since 1948, three USGA Junior Amateurs have been hosted in Pennsylvania. $23,000 to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs to host the 2026 Banana Ball World Tour at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown for up to three nights in the summer of 2026. Montgomery County : $45,000 to Premier Soccer Services LLC for the Philadelphia International Cup Series. The series was a four-day international youth soccer tournament for 8–14-year-old boys & girls teams at the Proving Grounds in Conshohocken.

: $45,000 to Premier Soccer Services LLC for the Philadelphia International Cup Series. The series was a four-day international youth soccer tournament for 8–14-year-old boys & girls teams at the Proving Grounds in Conshohocken. Philadelphia County: $1,400,000 to the Philadelphia Phillies to host the 2026 Major League Baseball All-Star week – a series of high-profile events including the All-Star Game, Home Run Derby, MLB Draft, Futures Game, All-Star Village/Fan Fest, and many more. This is the first time Citizens Bank Park will host the All-Star Game (the last time the game was played in Philadelphia was 30 years ago in 1996). $171,000 to the Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau for the 2027 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship Regional at the Wells Fargo Center.

$1,700,000 to Philadelphia Soccer 2026 for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Philadelphia.

Tourism is a key priority in Governor Shapiro’s economic development strategy. In 2024, Pennsylvania’s tourism industry generated $83.9 billion in economic impact, supported 514,261 jobs, contributed $5 billion in state and local taxes, and welcomed 201.6 million visitors.

The Shapiro Administration has prioritized positioning Pennsylvania as a premier national destination for visitors. We’ve had significant investments in tourism marketing, supporting:

The rebranding of Pennsylvania’s tourism brand Great American Getaway

$50 million to ensure Pennsylvania is ready to welcome millions for major 2026 events including for America250 events, FIFA World Cup matches, March Madness, the MLB All-Star Game, the PGA Championship, and the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

Strengthened Pennsylvania’s position as a sports tourism destination through a $5 million investment to support major athletic events that drive significant visitor spending and boosting hotel occupancy in host communities.

Governor Shapiro’s approach treats tourism not as a seasonal industry, but as a long-term economic development strategy, one that creates opportunity in urban, suburban, and rural communities alike while showcasing Pennsylvania as a premier place to visit, live, and do business.

