PCI Race Radios Announces Partnership with Robby Gordon and Max Gordon 

PCI Provides Premium In-Car Communications and Fresh-Air Systems as Gordons Gear Up for 2026 Season

Just got hooked up here at PCI” — Robby Gordon

CYPRESS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PCI Race Radios, a leader in high-performance racing communications and fresh-air solutions, is proud to announce a new partnership with legendary off-road racer Robby Gordon and his son Max Gordon. The collaboration kicked off at the 2026 King of the Hammers, where PCI began supporting the Gordons with industry-leading in-car communications and comfort systems as they prepare to tackle races across the lakebed in their Speed UTVs.As part of the agreement, PCI Race Radios is providing the Gordons with a comprehensive suite of products including advanced PCI Comlink X intercom systems, Kenwood radios, and premium Wireless Bluetooth Helmet Packages to ensure crystal-clear communication between drivers and crew under the harshest racing conditions. Additionally, the Gordons will be outfitted with fresh-air solutions like the PCI RaceAir Pro Package, a lightweight, dual-motor fresh air system complete with flexible hose options and multiple mounting configurations designed to keep drivers cool, focused, and dust-free during long stages and extreme desert environments.“Just got hooked up here at PCI,” said Robby Gordon. “The rock cars, both cars, have the PCI intercom edition in it, and it’s already made a huge difference.”PCI’s Director of Business Development, Ryder Steinberger, added:“We’re absolutely thrilled to have Robby and Max Gordon join the PCI family. Their relentless pursuit of performance and innovation mirrors our own values, and we couldn’t be more excited to support them with our communications and fresh-air technology as they take on the 2026 season. This partnership underscores our commitment to excellence in every race, every mile, and every challenge.”The partnership comes as both teams and fans eagerly anticipate the Gordons’ continued success in off-road competition. With PCI’s cutting-edge systems onboard, the Gordons are positioned for peak performance both on the course and in communications at every stage.About PCI Race Radios Since 1972, PCI Race Radios has been at the forefront of racing communications and safety systems, delivering reliable radios, intercoms, and fresh air solutions to competitors across off-road, desert, and endurance racing. PCI equipment is designed to withstand the most punishing conditions while enhancing driver comfort and communication clarity.Media Contact:Ryder Steinberger PCI Race Radios Phone: (562) 427-8177 Email: ryder@pciraceradios.com Website: www.pciraceradios.co

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.