Whalen Law Office Expands Federal Criminal Defense Practice with New Tyler Office

TYLER, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whalen Law Office, a leading Texas criminal defense firm with more than 25 years of experience, announced today the opening of its new Tyler location to better serve clients across East Texas facing serious federal criminal charges.The new office, located at 100 E. Ferguson St., Suite 1017, Tyler, TX 75702, represents a strategic expansion for the firm, which has built a strong reputation defending clients in complex federal cases throughout the state. The Tyler location officially opened Aug. 1, 2025, and will focus exclusively on federal criminal defense matters "Our goal has always been to ensure our clients receive the strongest defense possible, no matter where they are in Texas," said James P. Whalen, founding attorney of Whalen Law Office. "This new location allows us to bring that commitment to federal clients in Tyler and surrounding areas. We understand that facing federal charges is one of the most challenging experiences a person can endure, and having local access to experienced federal criminal defense attorneys can make a significant difference in the outcome."Whalen Law Office has served criminal defendants throughout Texas for more than a quarter-century, handling a wide range of serious charges including white-collar crimes, drug offenses, fraud, weapons violations and violent crimes. The firm's federal criminal defense attorneys are board-certified and have earned recognition as Texas Super Lawyers, demonstrating their commitment to providing aggressive, strategic representation in high-stakes cases.The Tyler expansion enables the firm to offer East Texas residents greater accessibility to seasoned federal criminal defense attorneys who understand both the complexities of federal court proceedings and the unique challenges facing clients in the Eastern District of Texas. From their established base in Collin County, Whalen Law Office has consistently delivered client-focused representation built on thorough preparation, aggressive motion practice and skilled trial presentation.Founding attorney James Whalen is board-certified in both Criminal Appellate Law and Criminal Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. He has been named a Texas Super Lawyer consecutively for more than a decade, appears on D Magazine’s Best Lawyers List, and was recognized in The Best Lawyers in America 2026 Edition in Criminal Defense: White-Collar. The firm itself has been named a Best Law Firm by Best Lawyers in both 2025 and 2026.In addition, Partner Ryne T. Sandel has recently become Board Certified in Criminal Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and has been recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America since 2022 in Criminal Defense: General Practice, Criminal Defense: White-Collar, and DUI/DWI Defense. Associate Grace Tucker was recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America in 2026 in Criminal Defense: General Practice.The firm is also pleased to welcome James “Jim” Etri as Of Counsel, a former enforcement leader with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with more than 20 years of experience investigating and supervising high-profile securities and white-collar matters, where his work included accounting fraud, whistleblower protections, Ponzi schemes, and insider trading and was featured on American Greed. The firm’s approach combines big-firm resources with personalized attention, ensuring every client receives strategic counsel backed by decades of experience in Texas criminal defense and complex government investigations.With offices now in Frisco, Sherman and Tyler, Whalen Law Office continues to expand its reach while maintaining its core commitment to defending the rights of individuals facing serious federal allegations. The firm handles cases throughout Texas and nationwide, recognizing that federal legal battles often extend beyond geographical boundaries.For more information about Whalen Law Office's federal criminal defense services or to schedule a consultation at the new Tyler location, visit www.whalenlawoffice.com About Whalen Law OfficeWhalen Law Office is a premier criminal defense firm serving clients across Texas and nationwide. For more than 25 years, the firm has provided aggressive, strategic representation in federal and state criminal matters, including white-collar crimes, drug offenses, fraud, weapons charges and violent crimes. Founded by James P. Whalen, a board-certified criminal defense attorney and Texas Super Lawyer, the firm is recognized for its commitment to protecting clients' rights and delivering personalized legal solutions in complex, high-stakes cases. With offices in Frisco, Sherman and Tyler, Whalen Law Office brings big-firm resources and small-firm attention to every case.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.