PCI Race Radios Powers Winning Teams at the 2026 King of the Hammers

CYPRESS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PCI Race Radios delivered championship-level performance at the 2026 King of the Hammers, supporting race-winning teams across multiple classes while providing on-site sales and technical support throughout the entire event.Highlighting the week was Randy Slawson, who made history by becoming the first four-time winner of the Race of Kings. Slawson once again relied on PCI Race Radios communications equipment, underscoring the importance of reliable in-car communication in one of the most demanding off-road races in the world.“It was truly the best day of racing I’ve ever had,” said Randy Slawson. “Driving the last desert section, crawling along at 45-50, no one in the mirror, chatting with Dustin about all the highs and lows of the day, not wanting it to end. It was the most extraordinary race of my life.”Slawson and co-driver Dustin Emick run PCI’s Comlink X race intercom with a 50-watt Kenwood radio in the Bomber Fabrication 4400 rock crawler.In the Toyo Tires Desert Challenge Unlimited class, Christopher Polvoorde captured his third Unlimited victory, continuing his dominant run at King of the Hammers. Polvoorde’s program runs PCI communications, trusted to perform under extreme desert and rock-crawling conditions.PCI-equipped teams also took top honors across several other premier classes:Brock Heger earned 1st place in the Limited Class driving for Factory Polaris, a valued partner of PCI Race RadiosRay Griffith claimed the T2 class victoryPhil Blurton secured 1st place in UTV Pro ModifiedPCI Race Radios was on site for the entire event, providing sales, technical support, and race-critical assistance to teams and racers competing across Johnson Valley.“King of the Hammers pushes equipment to the absolute limit,” said Scott Steinberger, President at PCI Race Radios. “Seeing our customers and partners win at the highest levels — and make history doing it — reinforces why reliable communications matter when everything is on the line.”From desert sprints to brutal rock sections, PCI Race Radios continues to be the trusted communications partner for champions at King of the Hammers.About PCI Race Radios PCI Race Radios is the industry leader in off-road and motorsports communications, providing complete radio, intercom, and fresh-air solutions for racers, teams, and enthusiasts worldwide.For more information, visit www.pciraceradios.com

