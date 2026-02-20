New Video Series Delivers Strategic Intelligence for CFOs To Navigate Today's Complex Business Environment

"To the Point...With Andrew Zezas" Delivers Actionable Insights Three Times Weekly

CFOs need clear, actionable insights—not endless commentary. “To the Point” connects the dots so leaders can make smarter, faster decisions.” — Andrew Zezas, CEO & Publisher, CFO Intelligence

CALIFON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CFOs are facing unprecedented economic volatility, regulatory complexity, and rapid market shifts. To assist them, veteran corporate strategist Andrew Zezas has launched "To the Point...with Andrew Zezas" — an online video series designed for finance leaders seeking intelligence, not information overload.

Released three times each week, every episode distills critical national and international developments into clear, strategic takeaways that CFOs can immediately apply to decision-making.

"Finance leaders don't have time to sift through endless commentary," says Zezas, Host of CFO IQ; Publisher & CEO of CFO Intelligence magazine, Strategist & CEO of Real Estate Strategies Corporation, and advisor to CFOs across the United States.

CFOs need someone to connect the dots between political shifts, economic indicators, and other issues, and how these developments will impact their companies right now. That's exactly what To the Point delivers.

Drawing on decades of experience advising CFOs across industries, Zezas brings an expert lens to analyzing how rapidly evolving events impact capital allocation, risk management, operational strategy, value creation, and other matters. Each episode is built for busy executives: quick, focused, actionable, and relevant.

To the Point...with Andrew Zezas serves CFOs and senior decision makers across the business landscape who are responsible for steering their organizations through complexity and uncertainty.

Current and previous episodes are available at https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLk3sTZTrwH24r9_MXJdaX1IJM_4nB3ZKg

For media and services inquiries, please contact:

Andrew Zezas

Publisher & CEO of CFO Intelligence

201.906.8964

About To the Point...with Andrew Zezas:

To the Point...with Andrew Zezas is an online video series designed for CFOs and other senior finance decision-makers navigating today's complex business environment. Three times each week, Andrew Zezas distills critical national and international developments into clear, strategic takeaways that finance leaders and other executives can apply to their decision-making processes.

In each episode, business and strategy thought-leader Andrew Zezas connects the dots between political shifts, economic indicators, and other pressing issues, providing focused, actionable, and relevant analysis about the way rapidly evolving events impact capital allocation, risk management, operational strategy, value creation, and more.

"To the Point...with Andrew Zezas" offers timely and practical insights, tailored for busy executives who need intelligence, not information

overload.

About CFO Intelligence:

CFO Intelligence connects CFOs and senior finance executives from middle-market and enterprise companies across diverse industries. The platform provides opportunities to build valuable peer relationships, share insights, enhance careers, and drive growth at their companies. CFOs engage through exclusive in-person CFO Dinner Discussions, receptions, conferences, private members-only events, and digital forums. The organization also offers opportunities for CFOs to gain intelligence, position themselves as thought leaders, and promote their companies through CFO Intelligence Magazine, the CFO Business Sentiment Index, CFOIQ on-camera interviews, CFO Influencer recognitions, and industry sector groups.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.