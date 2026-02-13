Dr. Antonia Maioni Named President of John Cabot University

Canadian born scholar succeeds Dr Franco Pavoncello as Head of Rome based U.S. University

ROME, LAZIO, ITALY, February 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comm. Salvatore Salibello, Chairman of John Cabot University (JCU), based in Rome has announced that Dr. Antonia Maioni has been named the seventh President of the University effective July 1, 2026. She succeeds Dr Franco Pavoncello, who will retire after two decades in the role. JCU, with 1,900 full time and visiting students attending undergraduate and graduate classes on its Tiber side campus in Rome’s Trastevere neighborhood, is among the leading and largest accredited American universities based outside the United States.

According to Chairman Salibello, the Board of Trustees voted unanimously to ratify Dr Maioni's appointment, while expressing profound gratitude to Dr Pavoncello: "We heartfully acknowledge and applaud the decades of dedicated and inspirational leadership that Franco Pavoncello provided during a period of great expansion and advancement. We believe that Dr Maioni will sustain the standards set through a strong, trusted relationship between the President, the Trustees, the faculty and the student body," he stated.

Chairman Salibello, observed: "Dr. Antonia Maioni brings to the role a distinguished record of academic leadership, international engagement, and a

strong commitment to student-centered education. Her experience and vision position her well to guide the University through its next chapter of growth and strategic development. Her arrival marks an exciting moment in the University’s history, and we have every confidence in her ability to strengthen and advance the JCU mission. As we look ahead with great enthusiasm to the vision and energy she will bring, we also take pride in the strong foundation built over many years. Dr. Maioni is exceptionally well-prepared to lead JCU into a vibrant new chapter while honoring the

principles and traditions that have guided our university’s growth. The entire University community joins us in welcoming her."

“It is a great pleasure to welcome Dr. Maioni to the John Cabot University community,” said current JCU President Franco Pavoncello. “Her distinguished career, dedication to academic excellence, global outlook, and profound commitment to the liberal arts embody the values that define JCU at its very best. As I prepare to conclude my tenure, I could not imagine a more capable or inspiring leader to take the helm. I am certain that under Dr. Maioni’s leadership,

the University will continue to grow in strength, purpose, and distinction.”

“It is an honor and a genuine pleasure to accept this appointment to lead John Cabot University” commented Dr. Maioni. “I enthusiastically

embrace the University’s mission of providing an international liberal arts education inspired by Rome, a global hub of cultures. I look forward to joining John Cabot’s dynamic and diverse community and building on the enduring legacy of President Franco Pavoncello, as we move forward into an exciting future.”

Dr. Antonia Maioni, currently professor of Political Science and Public Policy at McGill University in Montreal, completed her undergraduate studies at Université Laval in Quebec City, followed by an MA from Carleton University in Ottawa, and a PhD from Northwestern University. She served as McGill’s Dean of Arts from 2016 to 2021, the first woman to lead the university’s largest faculty, home to the social sciences, humanities, and liberal arts. Her tenure

was marked by significant renewal, including the launch of a new School of Public Policy, and the creation of new international programs in Italy, with Sapienza University of Rome and the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) in Bologna. She also fostered major improvements in the student experience and advanced key development efforts during McGill’s Bicentennial Campaign.

Dr. Maioni previously served as Associate Vice-Principal for Research and International Relations (2014-16), and as Director of the McGill Institute for the Study of Professor at Harvard University’s Weatherhead Center for International Affairs. During her 2022-23 sabbatical year, she was a Fellow at Johns Hopkins/SAIS in Bologna.

A researcher specializing in health policy and comparative politics, Dr. Maioni has published extensively and is a frequent media commentator.

Born and raised in Montreal, she speaks English, French, and Italian, and is a citizen of Canada and Italy. She will be the first woman to head JCU as its President.

