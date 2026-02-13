NBCI Launches the New National Black Breast Cancer (NBBCF) Fund Website

Sister Wendy Evans National Black Breast cancer-logo Rev. Anthony Evans, President, National Black Church Initiative

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino faith communities comprising 27.7 million members, is proud to present its new National Black Breast Cancer Fund (NBBCF) website . Dedicated to providing the latest information on breast cancer to over 20 million African American women, NBBCF represents the largest endeavor to gather scientific data concerning African Americans and breast cancer. Breast cancer is the most common cancer among African American women, who face higher mortality rates compared to other racial and ethnic groups in the U.S. The National Black Breast Cancer Fund strives to be the most comprehensive effort by the Black Church to address any disease state in our people’s history.Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative, says, "This is an important first step in bringing critical science-based information to our church women on the risks of breast cancer. The American Cancer Society frequently does not deliver enough effective programming to American women and to the Black Community in general. This is why the Black Church is compelled to take this critical step alongside the American Clinic Health Disparities Commission . We must stop early mortality and morbidity in our community."The NBBCF site is a user-friendly, multipurpose location for the latest breast cancer information, powerful survivor stories, clinical trial and cancer vaccine news, fundraising, and more. This is where you can also access videos, testimonies, and the variety of services NBBCF provides, from Patient Prescription Assistance to Mental Health Services. Whether you are beginning your breast cancer journey, a survivor, or supporting someone who is dealing with the disease, NBBCF’s website will be able to address these concerns.Have enough women heard about Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC)? Black women have 3 times greater odds of being diagnosed with TNBC than White women. You can learn more about TNBC, early detection, and other vital breast cancer issues all in one place at NBBCF.ABOUT NBCIThe National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches, comprising 27.7 million members, working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. NBCI’s mission is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches, and the public. The National Black Church Initiative’s methodology utilizes faith and sound health science. We also offer our member congregants and the public helpful, science-based tips on developing and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.The National Black Church Initiative’s purpose is to partner with major organizations and officials whose primary mission is to reduce racial disparities in various areas, as cited above. NBCI provides faith-based, innovative, and cutting-edge solutions to complex economic and social challenges. Credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and effective methods govern NBCI’s programs.

