Virginia Financial Educators Council Selects Ramona Jones, CEO of Jeunibe Financial Advisory, as Advisory Board Member
Ramona Jones’ strategic approach to financial management and her passion for holistic planning make her a vital leader for the Virginia wellness movement.”CHESTER, VA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ramona Jones, MBA, PMP, and Founder/CEO of Jeunibe Financial Advisory, LLC, has been selected as an Advisory Board Member serving the Virginia Financial Educators Council, the organization is pleased to announce.
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
Jones, who retired from the U.S. Navy after 21 years of service, holds an MBA in Healthcare Management from American InterContinental University; and certifications in Financial Planning from Liberty University and as a Project Management Professional (PMP) from the Project Management Institute. She is a “How Money Works” Educator through “Wealthwave”; a licensed insurance agent for the states of VA, FL, SC, and GA; and a Notary Official for the state of
Virginia.
In the course of her 20+-year career, Ramona Jones gained a deep understanding of financial systems by establishing business relationships with credit bureaus, managing million-dollar budgets, facilitating multiple financial consortiums, and developing agency financial management processes. She established Jeunibe Financial Advisory, LLC in 2023 as a financial education company specializing in holistic planning strategies and tailored financial solutions to guide individuals and families toward financial stability.
Ramona has a lifelong passion for helping others build financial confidence, establish financial security, and achieve financial independence. Her experience has brought her into contact with people from all walks of life, and today she places high priority on helping underserved communities overcome their unique challenges and gain access to the financial education resources they need most. She has seen firsthand the power of financial literacy and its impact on people’s lives.
When asked about partnering with the VFEC Board, Ramona responded, “We’re in the midst of a financial illiteracy epidemic and we must improve the financial health of the community. Together we will spread the cure...through educational awareness, public initiatives, championship for financial literacy in schools at all levels, seeking changes to state and county legislation, and engaging policymakers.”
The Virginia Council, one of the state-level chapters of the National Financial Educators Council(NFEC), plans to pursue its goal of economic empowerment through financial education with Ramona Jones’ guidance and assistance.
"Ramona Jones exemplifies the type of research-driven, community-centered leadership we value at the National Financial Educators Council,” said Vince Shorb, CEO of the National Financial Educators Council. “Her background as a 21-year Navy veteran combined with her expertise as a Project Management Professional will significantly strengthen the Virginia Financial Educators Council’s mission to spread the cure for financial illiteracy through legislative advocacy.
As a state-level initiative of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), the Virginia Financial Educators Council supports financial education professionals through accredited training, certification pathways, and program development resources. NFEC is an IACET Accredited Provider and Certified B Corporation dedicated to raising instructional standards and improving real-world financial outcomes.
