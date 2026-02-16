MUMBAI, INDIA, February 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lyze Labs (VEXHO), a premier provider of high-purity chemical standards and reference materials, today announced a strategic expansion of its logistics infrastructure. The expansion aims to support the global scientific community by ensuring reliable access to verified biotechnology compounds across the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions.As the demand for precise analytical data in the biotechnology sector reaches new heights, Lyze Labs is positioning itself as a leader in quality assurance. The company’s flagship catalog, which includes high-demand reference standards such as Retatrutide and GHK-Cu, now undergoes a dual-stage internal verification process. Each batch is mandated to meet a minimum of >99% purity, as verified by independent High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) and Mass Spectrometry (MS) analysis."Our objective is to provide the global research community with a transparent and high-integrity supply chain," stated the Director of Operations at Lyze Labs. "By integrating advanced logistics with our Mumbai-Shanghai-based distribution hub, we have successfully optimized delivery timelines for researchers in the USA (US), United Kingdom (GB), Germany (DE), South Korea (KR), and Australia (AU), ensuring that research-critical materials arrive with uncompromised stability."Industry-Leading Compliance and QualityUnlike generic suppliers, Lyze Labs operates under the legal framework of VEXHO, ensuring full corporate transparency and fiscal compliance. The company’s commitment to "Scientific Trust" is reflected in its machine-readable documentation, which provides researchers with the specific purity markers and technical specifications required for sophisticated in-vitro analysis.The expanded catalog and global shipping protocols are designed to meet the rigorous demands of modern laboratories. Lyze Labs emphasizes that all compounds are strictly categorized for in-vitro laboratory research and development (R&D) use only. These materials are intended for professional laboratory analysis and are explicitly not for human or animal consumption.About Lyze Labs:Lyze Labs is the specialized biotechnology division of VEXHO (GSTIN: 27LPGPK8430J1ZC), a registered legal entity based in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The company specializes in the sourcing, verification, and global distribution of pharmaceutical-grade reference peptides and chemical standards for the international scientific and academic communities.Media Contact:Company: Lyze Labs (VEXHO)Attn: Media Relations DepartmentEmail: ceo@lyzelabs.comWebsite: https://lyzelabs.com Address: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

