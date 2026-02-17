Pet Business Insurance at Groom Expo West 2026

Zach Davis and Chaz Grunder, Co-owners, Pet Business Insurance

Pet Business Insurance brings specialized coverage guidance and free policy reviews to grooming pros at Groom Expo West 2026 in Pasadena.

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pet Business Insurance , a national insurance agency focused exclusively on pet care professionals, will exhibit at Groom Expo West 2026 from Feb. 19–22 at the Pasadena Convention Center. The agency will provide insurance education and risk management guidance to grooming business owners at Booth No. 214.Attendees can receive complimentary policy reviews, tailored coverage explanations for grooming operations, and insights on managing risk as their businesses grow. Common topics include general and professional liability, animal bailee coverage , workers' compensation, and commercial auto for mobile grooming units."Adding employees, expanding services, or transitioning to mobile grooming can significantly alter a business's risk profile," said Zach Davis, co-owner of Pet Business Insurance. "We work with grooming professionals to ensure their insurance keeps pace with how their businesses actually operate, not how they operated years ago."As an independent agency, Pet Business Insurance partners with top-rated carriers to deliver specialized coverage solutions for groomers, trainers, boarding facilities, daycare operators, and pet retailers nationwide. The agency emphasizes an education-first approach to service, helping pet care professionals understand their coverage rather than simply selling policies.Groom Expo West is one of the premier events for grooming professionals, featuring hands-on educational seminars and nationally recognized grooming competitions alongside its exhibitor hall.Pet Business Insurance is located at 1072 Bristol Street, Suite 205, Costa Mesa, Calif. For more information, visit petbusinessinsurance.com or call (714) 695-1127.

