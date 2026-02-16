Big Laughs, Late Nights & Elevated Vibes : New York Comedy Film Festival Names incredibles as Official Cannabis Partner

incredibles the Official Cannabis Sponsor of NYCFF New York Comedy Film Festival

incredibles partners with NYCFF to support comedy, creativity and late-night laughs across the inaugural film festival

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York Comedy Film Festival (NYCFF), a new festival celebrating comedy as an art form and cultural force, today announced incredibles , an award-winning cannabis edibles brand, as the festival’s Official and Exclusive Cannabis Partner. The partnership celebrates a shared commitment to creativity, cultural connection and supporting artists who make people laugh.incredibles will have a major presence throughout the weeklong festival, aligning one of the most recognized names in cannabis with New York City’s first film festival dedicated exclusively to comedy. Taking place February 15-22 at Asylum NYC and the Baruch College Performing Arts Center, NYCFF brings together filmmakers, comedians, and fans from around the world for a weeklong celebration of comedy on screen.“Comedy and cannabis both have a long history of bringing people together, sparking conversation and helping audiences see the world from a slightly different perspective,” said NYCFF Co-Founder and CEO Norm Laviolette. “incredibles understands comedy as a cultural art form, and their support allows us to elevate the festival experience for audiences. This is a partnership that strengthens the communal energy and laugh-out-loud spirit at the heart of the NYCFF experience.”Through the sponsorship, incredibles will anchor several high-profile festival moments, including serving as the Official Sponsor of the Closing Night Party at Asylum NYC, the Official Sponsor of the Music in Film "The Sound of Story" panel and the Official Cannabis Sponsor of the Lenny Bruce Press Room. incredibles will also be the Official Cannabis Sponsor of NYCFF’s Almost Midnight Screening Series, reinforcing the brand’s connection to comedy fans during the festival’s popular late-night programming.“incredibles is all about creating joyful, shareable experiences that bring people together, making comedy a natural fit for our brand,” said Eli Weiner, Senior Brand Manager, incredibles. “Comedy and cannabis both invite people to relax, connect, and laugh. As the official and exclusive cannabis partner of the New York Comedy Film Festival, we’re proud to support the creators and audiences who make those moments possible.”incredibles will also be integrated across key festival touchpoints, including NYCFF’s website, digital communications and on-screen recognition prior to film screenings, as well as curated product placement in VIP and prominent spaces throughout the festival.NYCFF will showcase more than 75 films from established and emerging filmmakers during the weeklong festival. Audiences can be a part of the inaugural New York Comedy Film Festival by purchasing festival passes and tickets at www.comedyfilmfestivals.com/tickets A full schedule is available at www.comedyfilmfestivals.com/program . Media can request festival credentials and reserve screenings by contacting NYCFF@elevatecom.com.ABOUT THE NEW YORK COMEDY FILM FESTIVALThe New York Comedy Film Festival (NYCFF) is a film festival entirely dedicated to celebrating comedy in film, spotlighting the full spectrum of humor — from features and documentaries to shorts and episodic storytelling. The inaugural 2026 edition will showcase more than 70 films from established and emerging filmmakers, honoring comedy as both an art form and a cultural force. Screenings and events will take place across New York City, bringing filmmakers and audiences together for a week of films, conversations, and special events. To learn more, please visit www.comedyfilmfestivals.com CONTACT: Dan Kitchen, Elevate Communications: dkitchen@elevatecom.com-NYCFF-

New York Comedy Film Festival 2026 Teaser Reel

