Florida Financial Educators Council Announces Michael D. Fluker of Credit Union 1 as Advisory Board Member
Michael D. Fluker’s focus on building stability through intentional stewardship is exactly the caliber of leadership needed to ensure no Floridian is left behind.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael D. Fluker, BA, CFEI®, has been chosen to represent his industry and community on the Florida Financial Educators Council (FFEC) Advisory Board, the organization was delighted to announce today.
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
A strong advocate for financial wellness, spiritual growth, and generational progress, Fluker has more than 20 years of experience advancing economic empowerment through education and strategic partnerships. He currently leads the Financial Wellbeing Program at Credit Union 1 in Sarasota, where he leads strategic efforts to enhance financial literacy among credit union members, university partners, and local corporations. The initiative centers around four fundamental pillars: reducing debt, increasing savings, building stability, and planning for the future. Michael integrates these pillars into workplaces and campuses, giving employees and students access to practical tools and strategies that empower them to achieve their unique
personal finance goals.
Michael D. Fluker earned his Bachelor’s in Business Administration from Saint Leo University, a Certificate in Financial Planning from Florida State University, and credentials as a Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI®) from the National Financial Educators Council. He penned The Growing of You and The Stewardship Model, guides to the stewardship of time, talent, and money to help people discover their purpose and live with intention. Earlier he founded the Laurel Civic Association Hand Up Initiative, which helps the disadvantaged to access the economic mainstream – and continues although Michael is no longer involved. In 2022 Fluker was recognized as a Top 3 Finalist in the Sarasota Chamber of Commerce’s Minority Business of the Year Awards.
We asked Michael about his goals for contributing to the FFEC Advisory Board. “Financial advocacy is urgent for Florida residents,” he stated. “We must break down systemic barriers now to guarantee immediate access to vital financial education. Economic survival depends on swift action. Together, we must act now to ensure no Floridian is left behind.”
The FFEC, one of the state-specific chapters of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), is looking forward to a meaningful and long-lasting collaboration with Michael D. Fluker in the years to come.
"Michael D. Fluker exemplifies the type of research-driven, community-centered leadership we value at the National Financial Educators Council,” said Vince Shorb, CEO of the National Financial Educators Council. “His two decades of experience in credit union financial wellbeing and his dedication to the stewardship model will significantly strengthen the Florida Financial Educators Council’s mission to break down systemic barriers to economic empowerment.
The Florida Financial Educators Council operates under the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), a Certified B Corporation and IACET Accredited Provider advancing higher standards in financial education. Through professional certification, policy advocacy, and evidence-based programming, NFEC supports a growing network of leaders dedicated to improving financial literacy outcomes and long-term financial stability.
Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
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