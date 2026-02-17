TEXTURED & THRIVING: HUE AFFAIR CELEBRATES 10 YEARS OF AMPLIFYING BLACK BEAUTY

Celebrated make-up artist Ashunta Sheriff-Kendricks applying make-up to guest at HUE Affair 2025; photo courtesy of HUE Affair

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HUE Affair proudly celebrates its 10th anniversary as an integral part of the billion-dollar Black hair care industry, amplifying the voices of Black entrepreneurs and building direct bridges between brands and the consumers who love them.“Celebrating 10 years of HUE is really about celebrating the community that built it and continues to fuel it. What started as a space for discovery has grown into an ecosystem where culture, commerce, and community meet,” says Ylorie Taylor , Curator of HUE Affair.Founded in 2016, HUE — short for Hair Unites Everyone — was created to uplift Black beauty entrepreneurs and foster meaningful connections between emerging and established brands, retailers, and the textured-hair community. Throughout 2026, HUE Affair will host a series of festivities—supported by CVS—honoring multicultural beauty in Houston, TX, and New York City:HOUSTON, TX"HUE Affair x Kaleidoscope Hair Products In-Store"Friday, March 13, 2026 | 5–8 PMCVS, 10200 Cullen Blvd, Houston, TXFREE and open to the publicHUE Affair kicks off its 10th anniversary during Women’s History Month in Houston with a special in-store event featuring Ylorie Taylor, Curator of HUE Affair, and Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, Founder of Kaleidoscope Hair Products. Established in 2013, Dupart turned a small New Orleans salon into a multimillion-dollar empire, with Kaleidoscope Hair Products generating over $80 million in revenue to date.This spring activation spotlights Kaleidoscope Hair Products—bringing beauty, community, and culture together at the point of purchase. Shoppers can explore hero products, learn about textured-hair care, and engage with a brand built for their needs—where they shop.HUE Affair presents "Building Beyond Boundaries"Saturday, March 14, 2026 | 1–5 PMSermoni Edit, 1145 Providence Street, Houston, TX$45Tickets: huehouston2026.eventbrite.comThis fireside chat and reception will explore leadership, scale, cultural impact, and what it takes to build beyond limits—without shrinking to fit the room.Featuring:Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, Founder, Kaleidoscope Hair ProductsKaronda Cook, MBA, Head of Global Marketing, KISSModerated by: Ylorie Taylor, Curator, HUE AffairGuests will enjoy a purposeful conversation, a spring reception with food and drinks, a showcase of local Black beauty and lifestyle brands, and a special gift for the first 200 guests!NEW YORK CITY"HUE Affair NYC 10th Anniversary Marketplace"Saturday, May 30, 2026 | 1–6 PMMetropolitan Pavilion, 125 W. 18th Street, New York, NY 10011$25 General Admission (includes gift bag for first 200 attendees)$50 VIP (includes express check-in and gift bag)Tickets: www.hueaffair.com The HUE Affair Marketplace is an annual, one-day interactive shopping event celebrating Black beauty and wellness—steeped in culture, community, and commerce—welcoming 1,000 attendees. This 10th anniversary edition will feature 60+ curated brands across beauty, lifestyle, and wellness, along with:-Beauty and wellness demos-Product activations-Live DJ, giveaways, and more!"HUE Leadership & Legacy Panel"Thursday, August 13, 2026 | 5–8 PMBrooklyn Public Library, 10 Grand Army Plaza, Brooklyn, NY 11238In celebration of Black Business Month, HUE Affair presents its annual Leadership and Legacy Panel, exploring the journey of building enduring brands and generational impact. The discussion will explore McBride’s journey from salon to shelves—scaling with intention, leading with purpose, and building a family business legacy.Featured Panelist: Cornell McBride, Jr., President, McBride Research Laboratories & Design Essentials; Founded in 1990, Design Essentials is a premier Black-owned, salon-quality hair care brand offering a range of science-backed, nutrient-rich products for all hair types (1–4).Moderated by: Ylorie Taylor, Curator, HUE AffairAbout HUE Affair:HUE Affair (Hair Unites Everyone) is a leading platform dedicated to celebrating Black beauty, entrepreneurship, and community. Founded in 2016, HUE bridges the gap between emerging and established brands, retailers, and consumers through cultural storytelling, immersive retail experiences, and marketplace events that celebrate the power and impact of Black beauty. HUE Affair has hosted events across the United States.For more information, visit www.hueaffair.com or follow @hueaffair on social media.

