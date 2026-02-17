Magnetic Products, Inc. (MPI) Celebrates 45 Years of Innovation and Industry Leadership
Founded on February 7, 1981, MPI was built on a simple but disruptive belief: industrial magnetic separators could—and should—perform better.
Founded on February 7, 1981, MPI was built on a simple but disruptive belief: industrial magnetic separators could—and should—perform better, be easier to maintain, and deliver greater value to customers. At a time when captured tramp metal required time-consuming and manual removal, MPI introduced self-cleaning and easy-clean magnetic separator designs that fundamentally changed industry expectations.
“From the beginning, we believed customers deserved magnetic solutions that worked harder for them,” said Keith Rhodes, Founder of Magnetic Products, Inc. “We didn’t accept the idea that performance improvements weren’t worth the investment. That mindset shaped everything we built—and it still does.” Read a Letter from Keith.
Throughout the 1980s and beyond, MPI continued to challenge conventional designs, introducing innovations across plate, grate, and specialty magnetic separators, including the FFC Series and other application-driven solutions. What were once considered premium features have since become global standards—standards MPI helped define.
Equally important to MPI’s success has been its commitment to people and education. The company built a loyal, highly skilled team, fostered long-standing vendor partnerships, and invested heavily in customer education, helping users understand not only what magnetic products do but also how to operate and maintain them for peak performance.
As MPI enters its 45th year, the company is once again redefining what’s possible with the introduction of Intell-I-Mag®, the world’s first sensor-enabled, IoT-ready magnetic separation platform. Designed to support Industry 4.0 environments, Intell-I-Mag® provides real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance insights, and measurable performance data—helping customers reduce downtime, improve safety, and maximize return on investment.
“Just as self-cleaning magnets transformed the industry decades ago, Intell-I-Mag® is setting a new benchmark for performance accountability and operational intelligence,” said Kyle Rhodes, President of Magnetic Products, Inc. “It reflects the same customer-driven innovation that MPI was founded on—now enhanced by digital technology.”
Today, MPI continues to operate as a family-owned business with a global footprint, serving customers across food processing, plastics, recycling, mining, and other critical industries. With a strong leadership team and a growing portfolio of intelligent solutions, the company is focused on building the next generation of magnetic separation technology.
“It has been one of the greatest rewards of my life to build MPI,” added Keith Rhodes. “I’m incredibly proud to see the company continue to evolve under Kyle’s leadership, and I look forward to watching the next chapter unfold.”
