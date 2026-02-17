AOPEN and KIOSK Information Systems Deliver Deployment-Ready Healthcare Solutions at HIMSS 2026

KIOSK Information Systems, Powered by AOPEN KIOSK Information Systems, Powered by AOPEN will be available to view at HIMSS, Booth 5647 APEX and Intake Kiosks, by KIOSK Information Systems, powered by AOPEN

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At HIMSS 2026 (Booth #5647), KIOSK Information Systems (KIOSK), the market leader in custom self-service solutions, and AOPEN, a global leader in commercial-grade computing, will demonstrate why their integrated partnership is the safest bet for resellers and distributors in the healthcare vertical.

This collaboration combines market-leading KIOSK enclosures with AOPEN commercial-grade computing engines to create a SKU-ready enterprise solution that eliminates the common failure points of consumer-grade tablets and PCs. For channel partners, the "Digital Front Door" represents a massive revenue opportunity, but only if the hardware can survive the environment.

Designed and manufactured in the United States, KIOSK healthcare platforms are engineered to meet ADA requirements while supporting secure integration and enterprise-wide deployment.

Why Partners Should Visit the Booth:

- Sellable Now, Not Later: The complete solution is streamlined, easily bundled under a single, active SKU. Project quotes are simple and swift, through established distribution channels with available stock.

- Protect Your Margins: AOPEN commercial-grade reliability reduces post-deployment support tickets and RMA costs and protects reseller margins long after the sale.

- Channel Partner Aligned: Solution design fits seamlessly into existing channel portfolios, with finalized pricing and spec sheets ready for immediate distribution.

Schedule a meeting at HIMSS with the KIOSK Team here, and be sure to include the AOPEN team to learn more about their Mini PCs that power the kiosks.

The Channel Advantage:

"AOPEN is a turnkey solution ready for the channel," said Chris Longo of AOPEN. "Healthcare clients demand reliability, and resellers demand availability. We do the backend work of integrating fanless Mini PCs into premier KIOSK Information Systems enclosures so partners can focus on winning projects and seamless deployments."

One-pagers and Channel Materials are downloadable here.

