Texas Financial Educators Council Selects Dedrick L. Adell, Founder of Holistiq Planning, as Advisory Board Member
Dedrick L. Adell’s commitment to providing value-driven financial planning is exactly the caliber of leadership needed to build lasting community impact.”FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dedrick L. Adell, Founder and CEO of Holistiq Planning, LLC, has been named to a seat on the Advisory Board of the Texas Financial Educators Council (TFEC), a state-level chapter of the nationally-focused National Financial Educators Council.
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
Adell has a rich background in financial services as a Registered Representative and Financial Advisor of Park Avenue Securities; and Financial Representative of The Guardian Life Insurance Company. He earned a Masters of Jurisprudence degree in Wealth Management from Texas A&M University in 2022; and a Bachelors in Divinity, Pastoral Studies/Counseling (Summa Cum Laude) from Andersonville Theological Seminary in 2014. He was awarded a
Court of the Table Qualification by Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) in 2022 – an accolade known internationally as the standard of excellence in the financial services and life insurance industries.
In 2014 Dedrick launched his current business enterprise, Holistiq Planning, LLC, with a stated commitment to providing individuals and business owners with the resources they need to make financial decisions, thereby making their financial futures as successful as they need them to be. The company’s service goes beyond just managing investments, assets, and insurance protection to considering clients’ values, goals, and experiences beyond money and wealth.
Adell joins the TFEC Advisory Board with a goal to expand financial wellness education across Texas, especially among underserved communities, professionals, and business owners seeking guidance navigating today’s increasingly complex financial landscape.
“The Texas Financial Educators Council is not just expanding financial education – we’re empowering organizations to build lasting impact,” Dedrick commented when asked about joining the board. “By equipping schools, nonprofits, and community groups with the tools, training, and measurable systems they need, we’re creating sustainable financial wellness that doesn’t fade when the funding ends. This initiative ensures that communities have the capacity, leadership, and confidence to deliver meaningful financial education for years to come.”
The TFEC is looking forward to a consequential and productive partnership with Dedrick Adell as they pursue their shared goal of spreading economic empowerment through financial education across Texas and around the U.S.
"Dedrick L. Adell exemplifies the type of research-driven, community-centered leadership we value at the National Financial Educators Council,” said Vince Shorb, CEO of the National Financial Educators Council. “His advanced legal background in wealth management and his international standard of excellence will significantly strengthen the Texas Financial Educators Council’s mission to provide high-level guidance to underserved professionals.
The Texas Financial Educators Council is a state chapter of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), an IACET Accredited Provider and Certified B Corporation committed to measurable social impact. NFEC equips financial education advocates, educators, and organizations with research-based training, certification programs, and turnkey resources designed to advance financial wellness at the community, state, and national levels.
Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
+1 702-620-3059
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