Palmtech 11 Launches: Smarter AI, Deeper Automation, and Personalization for Home Inspectors

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palmtech, a leader in home inspection software for more than 25 years, today announced the General Availability of Palmtech 11 , its most advanced platform yet.Built on decades of innovation, Palmtech 11 introduces AI-powered tools, enhanced automation, and new report personalization options, while preserving the simplicity and speed inspectors rely on.“Palmtech 11 is built to remove friction from the inspection process,” said Adam Long, General Manager of Inspection. “Inspectors told us they want smarter assistance, fewer repetitive steps, and more control over how their reports look and read. Palmtech 11 delivers on these priorities in a way that fits naturally into their day-to-day work.”Palmtech 11 comes with a series of enhancements designed to reduce manual effort and support more efficient inspection report writing, including:• AI Image Defect Detector: Automatically identifies potential defects in inspection photos and generates detailed report comments, reducing manual effort and improving consistency• Comment Library with Narrative Support: Makes it easier to create more narrative reports (including dropdowns), organize, and reuse standardized comments while producing reports that are easy to use in the field and for clients to understand• Report Builder: New options that allow inspectors to adjust how featured property images, ratings, and summaries appear for a more personalized report presentation• Custom Cover Pages: Enables inspectors to brand reports with logos, colors, and business details for a more polished first impression, helping them stand out against the competition• Line-Level Ratings: Allows routine items to be quickly marked with a rating only – no comment required – helping inspectors move quickly through report writing, without repetitive explanationsAlongside its new capabilities, Palmtech 11 retains the full suite of core tools inspectors rely on today, including customizable inspection templates that support different inspection types, built-in request lists for documenting follow-up items, comprehensive media handling for photos, videos, and annotations within reports, and AI-assisted commenting to help document findings quickly and consistently.In addition to report writing, Palmtech 11 continues to support essential business management tools such as scheduling, automated agreement signing, calendar management, and payments. Together, these capabilities help inspectors save time, reduce the number of software solutions they need to manage, and focus more of their time completing inspections and growing their business.Upgrading to Palmtech 11 is straightforward for inspectors, regardless of which version of Palmtech they currently use. The software is easy to learn, with familiar workflows alongside new features. In addition to a library of how-to articles, tutorials, and walkthroughs, Palmtech’s dedicated support team is available to help answer questions quickly and ensure a smooth transition.About PalmtechPalmtech has been helping home inspectors deliver professional, accurate reports for more than 28 years. Our software is built to simplify report writing through intuitive design, speed, and ease of use, while also supporting essential business management needs such as scheduling, calendar management, and payments. Palmtech brings inspection report writing and day-to-day operations together with a single solution.

