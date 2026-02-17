Raceway Car Wash Announces Strategic Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Growth

Raceway Car Wash is a national car wash chain of over 40 locations, headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. racewaycarwash.com

Raceway Car Wash promotes Co-Founder Andrew Schell to CDO and Josh Perrault to COO to accelerate expansion and operational excellence.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raceway Car Wash announced this month key leadership appointments that position the company for its next phase of accelerated growth.

Co-Founder Andrew Schell has been appointed Chief Development Officer, where he will lead all new site acquisition, greenfield development, and integration efforts across the organization.

Since co-founding Raceway alongside Managing Director Tim Barrett, Schell has played an instrumental role in shaping the company’s culture, strategy, and operational momentum. His leadership has been central to building Raceway into a high-growth, operationally disciplined platform.

“Andrew has been at the forefront of Raceway’s growth from day one,” said Chris Book, President of Raceway Car Wash. “His vision and execution have helped define who we are. As we expand into our next chapter, his leadership in development will be critical to accelerating our growth strategy.”

In support of this strategic evolution, Josh Perrault has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Perrault will oversee all store operations as well as facilities and maintenance across the company’s footprint.

Previously serving as Vice President of Facilities & Maintenance, Perrault built a best-in-class facilities management team and implemented a highly structured, data-driven approach that enhanced operational efficiency and asset performance. His leadership helped establish systems that support scalability, accountability, and staff development across the organization.

As COO, Perrault will extend that disciplined, performance-focused approach across all guest-facing operations, reinforcing Raceway’s commitment to operational excellence and delivering a consistent, high-quality customer experience.

“Josh has demonstrated exceptional operational leadership and a commitment to building high-performing teams,” said Book. “We are confident that his expanded role will strengthen execution across our platform as we continue to grow.”

These leadership appointments reflect Raceway’s ongoing commitment to simplifying its organizational structure, strengthening operational discipline, and leveraging data-driven decision-making to scale efficiently and effectively.

Raceway Car Wash remains focused on delivering exceptional service to guests while expanding its footprint through strategic development and operational excellence.

About Raceway: Raceway Car Wash is a national car wash chain operating over 40 locations, including express and full service models. Raceway is known for their monthly membership program, which allows wash members to enjoy unlimited car washes along with express access and amenities like vacuums and towel service. Find locations and more information at racewaycarwash.com.

