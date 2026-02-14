Universal Inclusion Launches Groundbreaking Aerospace Scholarship as a Love Letter to Students

Global scholarship opens doors for underrepresented students pursuing space and aerospace futures

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Universal Inclusion proudly announces the launch of the Universal Inclusion Aerospace Scholarship, a first-of-its-kind global scholarship designed to support students who have historically faced - or continue to face - barriers to entering aerospace and space-related fields.

Framed as a “love letter to students,” the scholarship is rooted in a simple but powerful belief: that every student deserves to be supported, seen, and resourced well enough to focus on learning—not surviving.

Open to both undergraduate and graduate students in any major at accredited universities worldwide, the scholarship supports individuals impacted by limited access, systemic inequities, or underrepresentation in the space and aerospace industries. By investing in students at critical moments in their academic journeys, the scholarship aims to foster equity, opportunity, and long-term inclusion across the global space ecosystem.

“This scholarship is about saying we see you,” said Aisha Said, Founder of Universal Inclusion. “It’s about creating space - literal breathing room - for students who are navigating higher education while carrying far more than just coursework.”

Said was inspired to create the scholarship through her own lived experience. Growing up with housing and food insecurity, she entered university unsure if she would be able to stay. Receiving a scholarship in her first year made the difference - not only financially, but emotionally.

“That scholarship gave me time to breathe, to understand the landscape of university, and to fall in love with post-secondary,” said Said. “It gave me the stability to keep going, even while living in poverty, and ultimately shaped my path forward. This scholarship is my love letter to the next generation - one that says you belong here, and you don’t have to do this alone.”

To learn more about the Universal Inclusion Aerospace Scholarship visit their website at: https://www.universalinclusion.org/

About Universal Inclusion

At Universal Inclusion, we believe space should reflect the diversity of humanity. Our mission is to break down barriers in the space industry and create pathways for people from all backgrounds to contribute, lead, and thrive.

One of the ways we advance this mission is through the Universal Inclusion Podcast, where we amplify diverse voices, challenge assumptions, and explore what true inclusion in space really looks like. By sharing stories often left out of the conversation, the podcast brings visibility to lived experiences that shape the future of the industry. Universal Inclusion also invests directly in the next generation through scholarships, which support students and emerging professionals from underrepresented communities. Alongside financial support, we share resources, knowledge, and opportunities to help more people access and succeed in aerospace and space-related fields.

Together, these initiatives form the heart of Universal Inclusion: amplifying diverse voices, providing tangible support, and shaping a more inclusive future - on Earth and beyond.

