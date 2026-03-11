Spencer Rogers, Jr., CFEI® , CPFWC, Selected as Member of New Jersey Financial Educators Council Advisory Board
Spencer Rogers, Jr.’s heart for service and his deep roots in community development make him an essential voice for financial empowerment in New Jersey.”BERLIN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Jersey Financial Educators Council (NJFEC) released a statement today naming Spencer Rogers, Jr., CFEI, CPFWC and Founder/CEO of the
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
financial coaching platform Thrive Financial, as a member of its respected Advisory Board.
Rogers has spent more than four decades serving his New Jersey neighbors in meaningful, practical ways – from disaster relief and housing case management after major hurricanes to guiding families through financial challenges and making life-changing decisions. Throughout both his personal and his professional pursuits, he has been guided by a single goal: helping people find stability, clarity, and hope.
Spencer’s career background spans the sectors. He has been a small business administrator, government-military program manager and project manager contractor, disaster relief case manager, and lead housing case manager supervisor. He also is an active spiritual leader, currently Founding Senior Pastor of the Kingdom Life Fellowship in Berlin, NJ and who has pastored in local churches for 38 years. In addition, Rogers is Founding CEO of the for-profit company Crown Group of NJ, Inc. and the nonprofit Community Development Corporation Life Community Services.
Spencer Rogers, Jr. earned credentials as a Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI®) and Certified Personal Financial Wellness Consultant (CPFWC) from the National Financial Educators Council – the NJFEC’s parent body – in 2023. His company, Thrive Financial, works with individuals, churches, organizations, and small businesses across New Jersey to support them toward achieving greater financial strength.
When asked how he would approach his participation on the NJFEC Advisory Board, Spencer said, “In New Jersey, too many families face financial stress without the tools to navigate it. Our mission is to expand access to financial education so individuals can build confidence, stability, and long-term financial health.”
Rogers plans to forge partnerships with community organizations to help achieve this goal. “Community groups are on the front lines of financial education,” he says. “By giving them the tools, training, and systems they need to scale, we’re building a stronger New Jersey where financial capability is within reach for every family.”
The New Jersey Financial Educators Council is anticipating that its relationship with Spencer Rogers, Jr. will yield meaningful, lasting result.
"Spencer Rogers, Jr. exemplifies the type of research-driven, community-centered leadership we value at the National Financial Educators Council,” said Vince Shorb, CEO of the National Financial Educators Council. “His four decades of service in disaster relief and spiritual leadership, combined with his expertise at Thrive Financial, will significantly strengthen the New Jersey Financial Educators Council’s mission to provide stability and hope to families across the state.
The New Jersey Financial Educators Council is part of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), an internationally recognized, IACET-accredited organization and Certified B Corporation. NFEC provides comprehensive training, curriculum, and implementation frameworks that empower educators and community leaders to deliver effective, measurable financial education programs.
