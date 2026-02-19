ABP Technology Announces Distribution of Yeastar as its New Primary PBX Solution

ABP Technology & Yeastar

ABP Technology transitions from 3CX to Yeastar as its primary PBX, strengthening long-term stability, scalability, and partner-driven unified communications.

Yeastar gives us the stability, control, and scalability our customers expect” — Robert Messer

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABP Technology ( www.abptech.com ), a provider of modern communications and security solutions, today announced the transition from 3CX to Yeastar ( www.yeastar.com ), a global leader in unified communications solutions, as its primary PBX (Private Branch Exchange) platform.This strategic move reflects ABP Technology's commitment to long-term stability, a healthy partner ecosystem, and reliable, future-ready communications solutions. By aligning with Yeastar, ABP is doubling down on a mature, transparent, and collaborative platform that supports sustainable growth for partners while delivering consistently high product performance validated through strong market acceptance.After careful evaluation and rigorous testing, constructive discussions based on a shared commitment to mutual success, Yeastar and ABP have formed a solution provider partnership. By combining Yeastar’s advanced unified communications capabilities, open architecture, ease of deployment, and long-term roadmap with ABP’s partner-first approach, cutting-edge IP technology solutions, and strong support, both parties are well-positioned to deliver greater value to customers worldwide."Yeastar gives us the stability, control, and scalability our customers expect," said Robert Messer, President of ABP Technology. "By standardizing on Yeastar, we're aligning with a future-ready platform whose innovation roadmap is firmly focused on practical, partner-friendly enhancements like an integrated visual call flow designer and Neural TTS. This transition allows us to continue delivering secure, dependable voice solutions while expanding functionality, reducing complexity, and avoiding the need for complex scripting or custom integrations for our partners and clients."ABP Technology's transition also underscores its affinity for forward-looking vendors that continually invest in meaningful innovation. Yeastar's phone system introduces modern capabilities, enabling partners to craft smarter, more personalized communication experiences while preserving the stability and building on the simplicity their customers rely on.The move to Yeastar enables ABP Technology to offer:- A robust, well-supported PBX platform with a proven track record- Flexible deployment options, including on-premises and cloud- Simplified management and configuration- Enhanced integration capabilities with existing infrastructure"ABP Technology has been a trusted specialist in IP communications for more than two decades, and their focus on partner enablement is closely aligned with our own values," said Arya Zhou, Head of Global Sales at Yeastar. "Their deep expertise in VoIP PBX, unified communications, and IP endpoints, combined with long-standing relationships with resellers, MSPs, and ITSPs, makes ABP an ideal distribution partner to help us deliver Yeastar solutions to the North American market."Current customers will be supported through a structured transition process to ensure continuity of service and minimal disruption. ABP Technology will provide guidance, resources, and technical assistance throughout the migration."This change is about long-term confidence," added Messer. "Yeastar aligns with our philosophy of offering solutions that are dependable, transparent, and built to grow with our customers."For more information about the transition or to learn more about Yeastar-powered PBX solutions, visit www.abptech.com or contact your ABP sales rep at sales@abptech.com or 972-831-1600 #3.###About ABP TechnologyABP Technology is a Dallas, Texas-based, value-added distributor of IP technology products and solutions throughout the Americas, including the United States, Latin America, Canada, and the Caribbean. ABPTech's portfolio includes IP communications, surveillance and physical security, and wired and wireless infrastructure, serving a wide network of integrators, resellers, MSPs, and service providers. For more information about ABP Technology, please visit https://www.abptech.com/ About YeastarYeastar makes digital value easily accessible from ownership and adoption to daily usage and management by transforming how businesses connect and communicate. Yeastar has established itself as a leading provider of UC solutions with a strong ecosystem, a global network of channel partners, and over 450,000 customers worldwide.Committed to delivering the right technology to value-oriented businesses, Yeastar offers easy-first products and services for UC&C to enable them to win in the modern digital world. For more information about Yeastar or to become a Yeastar partner, please visit https://www.yeastar.com/

