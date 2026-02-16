The Music Trust Expands Into Sports Entertainment & Weddings

The Music Trust Sports Entertainment by The Music Trust Weddings by The Music Trust

Strategic expansion brings full-scale event production, talent, and sound design to sports and weddings

Great events require more than great music. They demand coordination, timing, and production that support the energy in the room.” — Karen Bowler, Partner at The Music Trust

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As The Music Trust continues to deepen its offerings, the firm introduces dedicated Sports Entertainment and Weddings divisions, extending its experiential expertise across full-scale event production , talent booking, sound design, and immersive experiences.Building on its foundation in hospitality and lifestyle environments, The Music Trust now supports sports and wedding events from concept through execution, bringing music, production, and coordination together under a unified strategic framework.In this expanded role, the firm operates as a trusted partner in live experiences, providing support with venue selection, technical production, entertainment curation, and vendor coordination to ensure each event is cohesive, intentional, and seamlessly executed.SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT: PRODUCTION, SOUND & TALENT DESIGNED FOR SCALEWithin sports entertainment, The Music Trust delivers end-to-end event support that blends music strategy with live production expertise. Services include talent booking, sound and technical production, immersive fan experiences, and coordination with venues and production partners to ensure flawless execution at scale.From Super Bowl parties and golf tournaments to March Madness, sports fundraisers, and beyond, programming is engineered to amplify atmosphere and momentum across every phase of an event, from pre-game activation and in-game energy to post-event transitions. With that, there is a keen focus on acoustics, sightlines, timing, state-of-the-art equipment, and audience engagement, allowing music and production to work in lockstep with live action.Whether supporting professional sports, collegiate athletics, or large-scale sporting events, The Music Trust operates as an ultra-reliable, highly resourceful production team, aligning entertainment, sound, and logistics to deliver high-impact experiences.WEDDINGS: FULL-SERVICE ENTERTAINMENT & EVENT PRODUCTIONFor weddings, The Music Trust provides comprehensive music and event production services designed to support both creative vision and logistical execution. In addition to music curation and talent booking, the firm assists with venue selection, sound design, and coordination with planners, vendors, and on-site teams.Each celebration is approached as a fully orchestrated experience, with music, entertainment, and production working together to guide the flow of the day. From ceremony audio and cocktail ambiance to live entertainment, dance-floor energy, and special touches (like flameless sparklers), every element is designed to feel intentional and seamless.By combining creative direction with operational oversight, The Music Trust ensures weddings are exquisite, memorable, and expertly produced, allowing couples and guests to stay fully present in the moment.INDUSTRY-LED, EXPERIENCE-FOCUSEDThe expansion into Sports Entertainment and Weddings reinforces The Music Trust’s position as a full-service experiential partner. By integrating music strategy, talent, event production, and vendor-venue coordination, the firm continues to raise the standard for how live events are designed and delivered.ABOUT THE MUSIC TRUSTThe Music Trust is a leading experiential music and event production consultancy specializing in hospitality, lifestyle, sports entertainment, and weddings. Known for strategic precision and full-service execution, the firm delivers integrated solutions spanning music strategy, talent booking, sound and technical production, immersive experiences, and event coordination. With a reputation as tastemakers and trailblazers, The Music Trust continues to redefine how sound and entertainment function as core drivers of modern live experiences.The Music Trust is currently working with hospitality groups, sports organizations, event planners, and venues nationwide. For inquiries or to discuss available talent, venues, production capabilities, and programming, visit themusictrust.com.

