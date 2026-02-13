Novera Point’s Max Anderson Generates $28,000 in Monthly Client Revenue, Earns Management Promotion

Max Anderson is promoted to management at Novera Point after generating $28K monthly revenue and ranking Top 10 nationally in sales.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Novera Point ’s Max Anderson Generates $28,000 in Monthly Client Revenue, Earns Management PromotionDirect sales and marketing firm Novera Point has announced the promotion of Max Anderson to a management position in November 2025, recognizing his consistent national-level sales performance and leadership development within the organization.Anderson, who has worked in the direct sales industry for approximately two years, relocated from Los Angeles to Florida in June 2025 to pursue expanded growth opportunities with Novera Point under the mentorship of CEO Janei Chavarria. The move marked a significant step in his professional development and positioned him for advancement within the company.Prior to his promotion, Anderson demonstrated sustained high-level performance, consistently ranking in the Top 10 nationally for sales for approximately nine out of ten consecutive weeks. On a monthly basis, he generates an average of $28,000 in revenue for his client campaigns, performing above national benchmarks within the organization.According to Novera Point leadership, Anderson’s promotion reflects both his sales production and his ability to build and develop team members. Since stepping into management, he has focused on expanding operations in Florida and strengthening team performance through structured training and mentorship.Anderson’s journey to management was not without challenges. After entering the industry two years ago, he worked to refine his sales approach, leadership skills, and operational knowledge. His relocation to Florida represented a strategic decision to align with leadership at Novera Point and accelerate his career trajectory.Since launching his own organization within the Florida market, Anderson has prioritized team development and duplication. As part of his expansion plans, he aims to promote two team members into leadership roles within the next six months, further contributing to the company’s regional growth.About Novera PointNovera Point specializes in direct sales and marketing services, working with national clients to drive customer acquisition and brand growth through face-to-face engagement strategies. The company emphasizes internal promotion and leadership development as part of its long-term expansion model.For more information, visit https://noverapointinc.com/

