Ilham Aliyev met with President of Kurdistan Region of Iraq in Munich

AZERBAIJAN, February 13 - 13 February 2026, 16:48

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, in Munich on February 13.

During the meeting, Nechirvan Barzani’s visits to Azerbaijan and his meetings with the President of Azerbaijan were fondly recalled. The sides noted that these contacts create favorable opportunities for discussing prospects for cooperation.

President Ilham Aliyev and Nechirvan Barzani exchanged views on the development of relations in the economic, trade, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, and discussed issues of mutual interest.

President Ilham Aliyev invited Nechirvan Barzani to visit Azerbaijan. The President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq gratefully accepted the invitation.

