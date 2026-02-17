Blue Water Spa Earns Best Medical Spa and Best Spa Experience in Raleigh at Midtown Magazine’s 2026 Diamond Awards

January 2026 wins mark nine consecutive years of recognition by Midtown Magazine readers

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Water Spa has been awarded Best Medical Spa in Raleigh at Midtown Magazine’s 2026 Diamond Awards. The recognition marks nine consecutive years the medical spa has been named Best Medical Spa in Raleigh by the Raleigh-Durham community. Midtown Magazine’s Diamond Awards are determined by community vote and spotlight top-performing businesses across Raleigh. Blue Water Spa’s multi-year win underscores both clinical excellence and elevated guest experience.“Consistency matters,” said Dr. Michael Law, the plastic surgeon and owner of Blue Water Spa. “When patients vote for you year after year, it confirms that your standards, your team, and your outcomes are aligned.” Founded in 2002, Blue Water Spa began as a 1,400-square-foot practice with four employees. Today, the company operates more than 12,000 square feet of service space across two locations and employs over 50 team members.The practice specializes in Botox, dermal fillers, aesthetic laser treatments, non-surgical body contouring, and regenerative aesthetic services. All medical treatments are performed by licensed providers under the supervision of Dr. Law, who is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. Blue Water Spa has served more than 120,000 guests since opening and is consistently ranked among the region’s highest-volume providers of neuromodulators and fillers. CEO Kile Law has built a workplace culture focused on long-term retention and professional development. As of 2025, 17 team members are part of the company’s 10 Year Club, and four have been with the practice for more than 20 years.“Our team is the reason these awards continue,” said Law. “We have built a culture of excellence that allows us to hire and retain the best in the business." In addition to aesthetic excellence, Blue Water Spa has been recognized as a Best Place to Work in the Triangle and as a Top Corporate Philanthropist by the Triangle Business Journal.The 2026 Diamond Awards reinforce Blue Water Spa’s standing as a leader in the Raleigh aesthetic market and support its continued growth across North Carolina. For more information, visit http://www.bluewaterspa.com About Blue Water SpaBlue Water Spa is a physician-owned medical spa based in Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina. Founded in 2002, the practice provides Botox, fillers, laser services, regenerative aesthetics, and medical-grade skincare. The company has served over 120,000 guests and is led by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Law and CEO Kile Law.

