Kristina Ickes Named an Inaugural Member of the New Hampshire Financial Educators Council Expert Advisory Board
Kristina Ickes’ ability to bridge the gap between human services and capital markets is exactly the visionary leadership New Hampshire needs to move the financial wellness needle.”CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kristina Ickes, MBA, CFEI® – an innovative finance, public policy, and health/human services leader – has been selected as an inaugural member of the New Hampshire Financial Educators Council (NHFEC) Advisory Board, according to a statement the organization released today.
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
Kristina Ickes holds an MBA from the University of Phoenix and a dual BA in Psychology and Philosophy from the University of Massachusetts Lowell. Her professional background spans high-level roles across both the corporate and governmental spheres. She currently is Long-Term Care Programs Administrator for the New Hampshire State Department of Health and Human Services and a Director of Women’s Money Solutions in Candia, NH.
Ickes has earned a reputation as an entrepreneurial leader in Financial Planning, Financial Education, Human Services, and Information Technology. An experienced executive with capacity and skills across multiple disciplines, she offers experience driving evolution in systems and processes, influencing public policy, and shaping the future for both companies and individuals. Her over two decades of experience spans public policy, capital markets, and community financial education.
Kristina also maintains an active volunteer presence, having served on several Boards of Directors and associations and as an elected School Board member and Chair/Vice Chair of NH School Administrative Unit 15. She has held a seat on the Steering Committee of the New Hampshire Job Creators Network since 2012. A sought-after keynote speaker and panelist on financial education and planning, she contributes her expertise at both the community and the professional levels.
Kristina Ickes’ decision to join the New Hampshire Financial Educators Council Advisory Board was motivated by a desire to enhance access to high-quality, practical financial literacy resources and education statewide. “Expanding financial education to the people who need it most is not just an act of support, it is an investment in the strength of our state,” Ickes commented when asked about her plans. “When inclusive programs reach beneficiaries of all ages and backgrounds, financial resilience becomes a shared community asset.” Kristina’s approach to financial wellness prioritizes informed choice, strategic thinking, and the ability to confidently navigate challenges.
The NHFEC looks forward to Ickes’ collaboration, guidance, and leadership in the coming years.
"Kristina Ickes exemplifies the type of research-driven, community-centered leadership we value at the National Financial Educators Council,” said Vince Shorb, CEO of the National Financial Educators Council. “Her extensive background in long-term care administration and public policy makes her an ideal choice to help the New Hampshire Financial Educators Council drive systemic change and foster statewide financial resilience."
The New Hampshire Financial Educators Council is a state-level branch of the National Financial Educators Council, an IACET Accredited Provider and Certified B Corporation with a social impact agenda. The NFEC empowers a global team of financial literacy advocates and champions with top-quality resources and training to spread the financial wellness message in communities worldwide.
Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
+1 702-620-3059
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.