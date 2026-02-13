Washington Revels Premieres Jubilee Voices Documentary Celebrating African American History, Music, and Community

GERMANTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Washington Revels is hosting a special screening of a new documentary celebrating its acclaimed ensemble, Jubilee Voices on February 28 at 7:00 PM at the BlackRock Center for the Arts (12901 Town Commons Drive, Germantown, MD). The film honors the legacy of the intergenerational ensemble dedicated to preserving and sharing the rich musical and cultural traditions of the African American experience.The documentary follows the journey of Jubilee Voices, a group of singers and musicians whose work spans from Detroit to the DMV and from the Library of Congress to Nationals Park, exploring how scholarship, musicianship, and friendship transformed the ensemble into a family. By sharing centuries-old traditions with modern audiences, the film reveals how the music and stories of the past continue to shape community, identity, and belonging today.Founded in 2010 and originally created to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the American Civil War, Jubilee Voices performs programs spanning the antebellum period through Reconstruction and the Civil Rights Movement. The ensemble has appeared at historic sites, museums, and national landmarks, including the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, sharing powerful narratives rooted in spirituals, spoken word, drama, and dance.The documentary is directed by Jibril Washington and produced by Paragraph Pictures and Passion Project Creative, with support from the Maryland State Arts Council, the Arts and Humanities Council of Montgomery County, Heritage Montgomery, and other community partners.The screening is part of Washington Revels’ broader annual programs uplifting African American history and culture all leading toward this year’s end of year performance, Winter Revels 2026: An American Celebration of the Winter Solstice, a special holiday production celebrating the diverse voices, music, and traditions that have shaped our nation, marking a milestone year as the United States commemorates its 250th birthday!Organizations interested in hosting future screenings and live performances may contact Washington Revels for additional information.About Washington RevelsWashington Revels is a cultural nonprofit dedicated to celebrating traditions through music, dance, storytelling, and community participation. Through performances and educational programs, Revels brings people of all ages together to honor cultural heritage and shared human experience.About Jubilee VoicesJubilee Voices is Washington Revels’ African American heritage ensemble, preserving history through a cappella music, spoken word, drama, and dance in performances across the Washington metropolitan region.Press: please feel free to utilize any of the materials available via our media kit here

