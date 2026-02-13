Retro Suits and Splash Downs: Kimberley Alpine Resort Anchors Canada’s Premier Spring Skiing Lineup

Ski Ballet Competition at Kimberley Alpine Resort Snowboarding at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Get Ready for Spring Fun at Kimberley Alpine Resort in Kimberley, British Columbia, Canada

Spring in the Kootenays is about more than just great corn snow; it’s about the community coming together to celebrate the lifestyle.” — Christine Schultheis, General Manager, Kimberley Alpine Resort

KIMBERLEY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the days lengthen and the snow softens, Kimberley Alpine Resort is claiming its spot at the forefront of Canadian spring skiing with a high-energy event calendar that blends vintage nostalgia with mountain mayhem. Kimberley Alpine Resort is well known as a family- and adventure-focused ski area located on the famed Powder Highway in British Columbia.March 28: Step Back in Time for North Star DayThe resort kicks off the peak of spring on Saturday, March 28th, with North Star Day, a full-throttle tribute to the "good-ole-days" of skiing. Visitors are encouraged to dig through their attics for neon onesies and vintage straight skis.The day features a soundtrack by the Mile High Club and a packed schedule of classic mountain culture, including:• The Competitions: High-stakes Moguls, the precision of Synchro Skiing, and the return of the legendary Ski Ballet.• Plaza Party: Live music, beer gardens, and dedicated kids' activities.• Unique Awards: Prizes will be awarded for Big Hair, Best Dressed, "Best Dressed Dog," and the most authentic Goggle Tans.April 4–5: The Ultimate Spring Splash & Closing WeekendThe season concludes with a weekend of high-velocity fun on April 4th and 5th. Headlined by the country-rock sounds of Garrett Gregory (formerly Garrett Hollamon), the resort bids farewell to winter with two signature spectacles:• Saturday (Spring Splash): The infamous Splash Pond returns, challenging skiers and riders to skim across freezing waters in front of a cheering crowd.• Sunday (Closing Day): The Dummy Downhill takes center stage, featuring handcrafted "dummies" launched off jumps to their inevitable (and hilarious) destruction.With its beer gardens and retro flair, Kimberley offers the quintessential Canadian spring experience.For more information or to book your vacation visit;Events Calendar - https://skikimberley.com/eventara/ Vacation Packages - https://skikimberley.com/winter-packages/ Did you know Kimberley Alpine Resort is located less than 30 minutes away from an International Airport? Fly into the Canadian Rockies International Airport (YXC) and be on the slopes in the same day!-30-

