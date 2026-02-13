Shop Appliances President’s Day Sale with Stackable Instant Savings on Top Appliance Brands

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shop Appliances, a leading destination for premium home appliances, has launched its President’s Day Sale, running through February 25, 2026, featuring substantial instant savings on qualifying purchases across top appliance brands.During the event, shoppers can unlock tiered instant savings based on order total, making it easier to save more when upgrading kitchens, laundry rooms, or entire homes. These instant discounts are applied at checkout on select products and can be combined with available manufacturer rebates for even deeper savings.President’s Day Instant Savings Breakdown:• Save $100 on orders over $999• Save $150 on orders over $1,800• Save $250 on orders over $2,200• Save $300 on orders over $3,000• Save $550 on orders over $5,000• Save $1,000 on orders over $8,500“These instant savings are designed to reward customers who are investing in high-quality appliances, whether it’s a single replacement or a full appliance suite,” said a Shop Appliances spokesperson. “When combined with manufacturer rebates, President’s Day becomes one of the best opportunities of the year to save on premium appliances.”The President’s Day Sale will feature a wide selection of appliances, spanning categories such as refrigerators, ranges, cooktops, wall ovens, dishwashers, laundry appliances, and ventilation, with offerings from many of the industry’s most trusted and high-end brands.Customers can browse the sale online at:Inventory and eligible promotions may vary by brand and model. Manufacturer rebates are subject to individual brand terms and conditions.About Shop AppliancesBased in Brooklyn, New York, Shop Appliances is a premier appliance retailer specializing in high-end and everyday home appliances. With expert support, competitive pricing, and nationwide delivery, Shop Appliances helps homeowners, designers, and builders find the right appliances for every project.Media Contact:Press RelationsShop Appliances

