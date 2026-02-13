BenefitHub Named Employee Benefits Platform of the Year Again in HRM Outlook’s 2026 Employee Benefits Special Edition

Employee Benefits Platform of the Year 2026 HRM Outlook Magazine Feature

This honor marks the second consecutive year that BenefitHub has been recognized by HRM Outlook for their innovation in employee benefits & workforce wellbeing

When you can put thousands of dollars back into someone's pocket each year, that has a real impact on their family and their peace of mind.” — Jeffery Litvack

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BenefitHub , the global leader in employee perks, health and financial well-being solutions, is proud to announce that it has been named Employee Benefits Platform of the Year for 2026 by HRM Outlook Magazine — marking the second consecutive year the company has received this top honor.Spotlighted in HRM Outlook’s Employee Benefits Special Edition 2026, BenefitHub is recognized for its role in helping employers deliver meaningful value to employees in an increasingly complex benefits environment. Read the full HRM Outlook feature here The article highlights the philosophy behind the platform: to provide executive-level perks to everyday workers, globally, regardless of full-time or part-time employment status. "What we are most proud of is the ability to help employees save on the things they need and the things they want. When you can put thousands of dollars back into someone's pocket each year, that has a real impact on their family and their peace of mind." said Jeffrey Litvack, CEO of BenefitHub.This recognition underscores several factors that distinguish BenefitHub as a leader in the benefits and perks industry. Operating in over 22 countries, serving organizations ranging in size from small businesses to global enterprises—including 36% of Fortune 500 companies, BenefitHub has been able to scale solutions to fit all clients' needs. But this scale and innovation also come with empathy, "We know HR teams don't always have the resources they once did. So, we've invested in making sure we can carry that load for them—consistently, professionally, and in a way that feels authentic to their organization." states Litvack.HRM Outlook’s Employee Benefits 2026 Special Edition highlights leading service providers in the benefits landscape, placing BenefitHub at the center of the ongoing transformation of how employers support their people through innovative benefits and engagement technologies.This latest honor builds on BenefitHub’s award-winning trajectory, following recognition as Employee Benefits Platform of the Year in 2025 and other industry accolades highlighting its impact on employee well-being, HR strategy, and innovation.About BenefitHubBenefitHub is the leading cloud-based marketplace and platform for voluntary benefits and perks and is fully customizable to meet the unique needs of organizations. Trusted by five of the top ten largest employers in the U.S. and embraced by 36% of Fortune 500 companies, BenefitHub is deployed across more than 17,000 client organizations globally and serves over 10 million employees. Through BenefitHub, employees gain exclusive access to a diverse range of discounts, voluntary benefits, and perks, including millions of discounted event tickets, local deals, restaurant offerings, and special rates on essential services like cell phone plans and auto insurance. BenefitHub is also endorsed and marketed by most of the top employee benefit brokers in the United States.About HRM Outlook MagazineHRM Outlook Magazine delivers insights and analysis on human resources, talent management, HR technology, leadership, employee experience, and workplace wellbeing. The magazine’s awards recognize excellence and innovation in HR practices and solutions across industries.

